Man suffers head injury in attack outside Brighton pub

A man suffered a head injury in an attack outside a pub in the centre of Brighton.

Sussex Police published images of two people and asked for the public’s help to identify them.

The force said this morning (Monday 6 September): “Police are seeking to identify these men in connection with an assault in Brighton on Sunday 29 August.

“A 50-year-old man from Brighton reported being attacked outside the Victory pub in Duke Street at around 8.30pm.

“He suffered a deep cut to his head after being struck over the head with a chair.

“The suspect is understood to have been in a group of three other people, who made off along Ship Street and into North Street following the assault.

“Anybody who recognises the men in these pictures, witnessed the attack or has any information which could help the investigation can report it online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1233 of 29/08.”