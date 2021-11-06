Electronic music legends Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark welcome NHS workers with free tickets in Brighton

The band, together with promoters AEG Presents, have partnered with Tickets for Good to give hundreds of NHS workers no-cost tickets for shows in 5 cities nationwide

Fans of British synth-pop icons Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD), whose hit ‘Enola Gay’ was voted a top-10 single by NME readers after its 1980 release, will be treated to a UK-wide tour this month, with hundreds of tickets gifted by promoters AEG Presents for NHS workers with no face-value fee. Registered NHS workers can simply reserve the tickets for a £3.50 booking fee through Tickets for Good, a social enterprise who have already helped thousands of NHS workers access festivals like All Points East and major West End shows in 2021.

Led by long-standing member Andy McCluskey and keyboardist and vocalist Paul Humphreys, the Wirral-born group known for classics including ‘Enola Gay’ (1980) will perform at arenas nationwide. The UK leg of the international ‘Architecture & More’ tour covers 15 dates, with 5 cities offering NHS workers cost-free tickets. Several of the shows will be supported by Leeds legends Scritti Politti and indie-pop band Stealing Sheep, promising an uplifting show made for longtime audiophiles and lovers of electronic music.

In McCluskey’s words, “After purgatory without the oxygen of live performance to energise both artist and audience, what joy it is to know we will be able to share these moments again!”

Tickets are available at no face-value cost with a small booking fee of £3.50 for five dates of the 15-date tour: Brighton (Tuesday 16th November 2021), Bournemouth, London, Hull and Cardiff. NHS workers can sign up for free to Tickets for Good’s NHS platform and access tickets HERE.