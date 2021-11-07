Brighton firefighters help tackle blazing barn

Firefighters from Brighton were called out to help tackle a blazing barn last night (Saturday 6 November).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said that a crew from Roedean joined others from Lewes, Newhaven and Seaford in Beddingham Road, Tarring Neville.

The call-out came at about 10.45pm and the smoke from the fire led Sussex Police to close the A26 temporarily because it was hard for drivers to see where they were going.

The fire service said: “At 10.45pm on Saturday 6 November, we were called to attend a barn fire in Beddingham Road, Tarring Neville.

“Four appliances from Newhaven, Seaford, Lewes and Roedean initially attended.

“Sussex Police closed the A26 due to smoke causing visibility issues.

“There were no injuries to humans or livestock.

“We have now left the scene and the incident has been handed over to the landowner.

“A controlled burn is now taking place and we will be sending an appliance over to ensure that this is happening safely.

“A fire investigation will take place once the controlled burn has been completed.”