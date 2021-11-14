Glass Animals send fans into ‘Dreamland’ at Brighton show

GLASS ANIMALS + BIIG PIIG – BRIGHTON CENTRE 13.11.21

On the 13th November, Oxford formed electro pop band Glass Animals were appearing at Brighton Centre as date four of their exclusive nine venue tour in support of their latest album ‘Dreamland’.

The venue was packed-out with excited fans and there was a huge feeling of anticipation from them all as they patiently waited for the band to take to the swimming pool themed decorated stage.

First to the stage was opening act Irish pop artist Jessica Symth known to the crowd as Biig Piig. She began her set with the pop tune ‘Roses And Gold’. Her ten song set was an enormous success with the crowd. Alongside crowd led singalongs and saxophone solos, Biig Piig and her 4-piece band created an electric energy warming the crowd up for the main event. Third song of the set ‘Shh’ from the EP ‘No Place For Patience’ was a clear crowd favourite bringing the whole room to the same excited state of mind. A highlight of the set was the most well-known tune ‘Feels Right’, ending the half an hour set on a high energy dance tune.

Biig Piig setlist:

‘Roses And Gold’, ‘Don’t Turn Around’, ‘Shh’, ‘Liahr’, ‘Vete’, ‘Perdida’, ‘American Beauty’, ‘Switch’, ‘Sunny’, ‘Feels Right’

www.biig-piig.com

Finally, it was time for the long-awaited headline act, Glass Animals to thrill their fans. The band created even more anticipation with an on screen countdown to their set. They began with indie pop banger ‘Life Itself’.

The 4-piece band made up of childhood friends singer and producer Dave Bayley, Joe Seaward, Ed Irwin-Singer and Drew MacFarlane showed their pure joy and love of playing live through the whole 16 song headline set.

‘I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)’, ‘Tangerine’, ‘Black Mambo’ and ‘Hot Sugar’ were all gratefully received. They continued with electro pop tune ‘The Other Side Of Paradise’. The band kept their performance engaging with the dramatic light show and huge on-screen graphics to accompany each tune.

By trading instruments between synth, guitar and bass, each member of the British 4 piece showed their musical and crowd control skills, whilst also encouraging constant singing and dance along’s from the faithful gathered in the arena.

‘Pork Soda’ was soon upon us and ended the main set, but the guys thankfully returned with a two song encore including ‘Tokyo Drifting’ and Tick Tock famous track ‘Heat Waves’. The crowd was left begging for more after the hour and a half long set.

Glass Animals continue their tour with a handful of shows right across the UK.

Glass Animals setlist:

‘Life Itself’

‘I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)’

‘Tangerine’

‘Black Mambo’

‘Hot Sugar’

‘The Other Side Of Paradise’

‘Space Ghost Coast To Coast’

‘Waterfalls Coming Out Your Mouth’

‘Cane Shuga’

‘Your Love (Déjà Vu)’

‘Take A Slice’

‘Gooey’

‘Youth’

‘Pork Soda’

(encore)

‘Tokyo Drifting’

‘Heat Waves’

opensource.glassanimals.com