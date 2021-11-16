New Brighton mainline campaign loses out on government cash



The 30-year campaign to create a second Brighton mainline by reopening the track between Uckfield and Lewes has been dealt a blow after losing out on government funding.

The BML2 campaign submitted a bid to the Department of Transport’s Restoring your railway fund in order to develop its plans further.

But it has now been told it has missed out on the third and final round of funding.

Project secretary Ian Smith said: “This is a fantastic link, seven miles of railway track and the best thing is the instrastructure’s there, all they have to do is chuck some tracks down it.

“It just seems very odd that they keep refusing it or not seeing it as we do.

In a statement on its website, the campaign said: “So what’s happened to Build Back Better Boris? Or are these simply yet more vacuous slogans which you foolishly imagine will impress all the voters down here?

“As for your previous sound bites Shovel-ready, Oven-ready – blah, blah, blah. We defy you to show us a more worthwhile project anywhere – and most certainly one offering more bang for your buck!

“As the youngsters on the telly plead – what’s it gonna take for you to do something?”

BML2’s bid, submitted by Lewes MP Maria Caulfield and supported by Brighton Pavilion MP Caroline Lucas and Brighton Kemptown MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle, was for just £50,000 to develop the business plan.

In a letter turning down the bid, transport minister Chris Heaton-Harris said: “Our discussion and assessment found that your proposal did not set out the case sufficiently for it to be recommended for further funding.

“The enclosed feedback aims to help you explore this further and my officials will be happy to provide additional clarification.

“There are currently no further Ideas Fund rounds planned for the foreseeable future. However, it is my aim that the feedback will help you re-consider your proposal so you are ready to take future opportunities.”

The BML2 would also involve a new tunnel at Ashcombe to take the line into Brighton providing a fast alternative to the current Brighton mainline.

Of the 13 successful bids in the third round of the Ideas Fund, seven were in the north, three in the south west, one in Wales and two in the West Midlands.