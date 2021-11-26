BREAKING NEWS

The Sherlocks announce Brighton gig as part of tour

Posted On 26 Nov 2021 at 4:58 pm
The Sherlocks are heading to Brighton

Bolton-upon-Dearne’s The Sherlocks were certainly a slow-burn overnight sensation. Ascending swiftly from stints in working men’s clubs to rammed, buzzing and riotous gigs on the nearby Sheffield scene, they were embraced as the city’s next big guitar stars, set to launch the next wave of Sheffield alt-rock. Which they did: and as they stepped onto the NME/Radio 1 Stage at the Leeds leg of Reading & Leeds 2017, they announced to a rammed tent that their debut album Live For The Moment had, that very day, entered the UK albums chart at Number Six.

However, just like every other band, The Sherlocks’ plans for 2020 were scuppered by coronavirus. Completing an initial low-key UK tour in early March to support their 2019 second album ‘Under Your Sky’, their further planned tours of America and the Far East were forced to be scrapped. And while the rest of the world was put on hold, The Sherlocks were undergoing a rebirth.

The Sherlocks

Returning with a new line up and new ideas, the band are soon set to release their anticipated forthcoming album, ‘World I Understand’. As well as this, the four-piece are currently touring the UK as part of their ‘Keep Our Independent Venues Alive’ tour – a run of shows across the UK’s most cherished independent venues to help support these spaces during their most challenging times.

With the ammunition of new material under their belts, next year’s headline tour is not one to be missed. Kicking off in Blackpool on 4th February 2022 and calling in a CHALK in Brighton on 10th March before ending in London on 12th March 2022, expect the group to bring the magnetism and swagger they are known for to audiences across the nation in the new year.

Chalk will host the Brighton concert (pic Nick Linazasoro)

“We can’t wait to get back out on tour with this new record”, says Kiaran Crook. “It is without a doubt our strongest one yet, and one that’s readymade for the live performances. It’s gonna’ be an absolute monster of a tour and we look forward to seeing you all at the front soon!”

Tickets are now on sale this Friday from HERE.

The Sherlocks UK tour dates – February & March 2022:

04/02/22 – Blackpool – Bootleg Social
05/02/22 – Leeds – O2 Academy
12/02/22 – Glasgow – St Lukes
18/02/22 – Liverpool – O2 Academy
19/02/22 – Hull – Asylum
25/02/22 – Sheffield – O2 Academy
26/02/22 – Newcastle – University
03/03/22 – Bristol – Marble Factory
04/03/22 – Southampton – Engine Rooms
10/03/22 – Brighton – Chalk
12/03/22 – London – O2 Academy Islington

www.thesherlocksmusic.co.uk

The Sherlocks

