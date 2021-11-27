Storm Arwen closes Brighton Christmas Festival
High winds battering Brighton as Storm Arwen sweeps the country have seen the Christmas Festival cancelled this afternoon.
Organisers announced earlier today they were cancelling this morning’s Elves Save Christmas show because of bad weather.
At 3.30pm, it was announced the whole site was closed – including the market, Apres Ski Lodge and Santa’s Grotto.
The festival said: “We are going to re-evaluate the weather conditions at 5pm and a decision about reopening the sites will be made at this time.
“We apologise for any inconvenience and than you for your cooperation.”
WEATHER UPDATE 📢 pic.twitter.com/9H7yoW1Xpt
— Brighton Christmas Festival (@BNChristmasFest) November 27, 2021
