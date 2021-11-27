BREAKING NEWS

Strike a light – Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Leeds United 0

Posted On 27 Nov 2021
Albion strikers are so light of confidence it appears to be affecting the whole team.

Neal Maupay and Jurgen Locadia are worth a combined £34 million yet neither have looked like having the ability to either create a chance or take one.

Maupay missed a sitter a guilt edged chance after Tariq Lamptey fired in a great cross Pascal Gross helped it on, it fell for Maupay perfectly and with Illian Meslier already committed Maupay hooked it well over.

Albion were as they are so many matches all over their opponents. Before Maupay’s miss slick passing between Lamptey, Pascal Gross and Yves Bissouma, saw Lamptey cross for Jakub Moder who volleyed an effort just over.

The Seagulls had a shout for a penalty as the ball appeared to hit Liam Coopers arm , referee Pawson was giving nothing and no VAR intervention.

Then arguably Albion’s best chance of the match, Moder and Gross combining , the ball falling for Trossard who struck it well, but the effort was tipped  on to the post by Meslier.

Albion were running Leeds ragged – Moder got past Diego Llorente and Stuart Dallas only to see his effort ricochet back of the post.

Lamptey again scurrying down the right, got his cross in, only for Maupay to see his scuffed effort trickle harmlessly wide.

On a rare attack for Leeds Raphinha’s delivery saw Dan James miscue at the back post.

Before half time  Leeds defender Copper seemed to drag the ball along the ground with his arm. Craig Pawson again waved away the protestations of both Albion players and crowd- again there was no indication of a intervention from VAR.

Leeds had snuffed out Albion in the first half and appeared to have more attacking intent and as Bielsa crouched lower, Dallas unleashed a shot which Sanchez could only punch back into play.

Maupay was replaced by Locadia who was last seen looking ineffective at Leicester.

Moder and Trossard both had half chances and Locadia couldn’t quite get any power into a shot as the ball bounced past him.

As Albion got more desperate to make the breakthrough Leeds found gaps.

First Tyler Roberts , latching onto to a Jamie Shackleton through ball saw his effort saved by Sanchez left leg – then Pascal Struiijk saw a deflected effort, after Roberts won possession, pushed away at the base if his post, by Sanchez.

Solly March who had replaced Lamptey had an effort flash over , almost immediately after coming  on the pitch.

Leeds however weren’t done, Webster losing out as he tried to get Albion going forward and Shackleton finding Roberts, but the Leeds man saw his goal-bound effort  saved Sanchez right leg.

March made himself a glorious chance near the end but the ball struck a post, bounced out and hit Meslier who was able to gather at the second attempt.

Hitting the post three times in a Premier League match must be near Albion’s record effort against Manchester United in September 2020.

Old strike a light was said to haunt the Lanes in the 18th Century. Neal Maupay’s efforts may haunt Albion’s fans for a while.

On the day Boris Johnson told us we have to masks on public transport and in shops again, Seagulls fans might offer a very clear instruction to Tony Bloom and his board. – buy a striker in January…. please.

Albion who currently sit above Manchester United on the Premier League visit West Ham on Wednesday 1 December.

Lets hope we see some ‘Prime’ finishing.

