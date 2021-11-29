Children’s Parade set to return to the streets next year

Brighton Festival has announced its Children’s Parade is set to return to the streets after a two year break in May.

The theme for next year’s parade is Rebuilding and Hope, with schools asked to create artworks based around rebuilding nature, homes and communities.

Brighton city centre will once again be filled with a sea of colour and creativity as thousands of school children, teachers and volunteers celebrate the return of the Brighton Festival Children’s Parade after a two-year gap on Saturday 7 May 2022.

Each subject will be led at the front of the parade section by a ‘herald school’ representing a different area of the city – St Nicolas CE Primary in Portslade (West), Kemptown’s Carlton Hill Primary (East) and Carden Primary in Patcham (Central).

The theme is based on ideas being developed by Brighton Festival’s 2022 guest co-directors, Syrian author and architect Marwa al-Sabouni and Brighton-based theatre artist Tristan Sharps.

Marwa and Tristan said: “Children have such incredible imaginations and together with their teachers and Same Sky artists we can’t wait to see the wonderful ideas they’ll bring to the city.

“The themes will provide lots of opportunity for them to learn the valuable skill of building things together as a team so they have fun in the process but will also make a visual impact on the thousands of people who will come out to see this joyful occasion.”

Jointly produced with award-winning community arts charity Same Sky, the Children’s Parade officially marks the opening of Brighton Festival, a three-week celebration of arts and culture across Brighton, Hove and East Sussex.

John Varah, Artistic Director, Same Sky said: “Our plans for the Children’s Parade have been on hold for the last two years due to the pandemic and we know how much this event means to everyone who takes part, so we’re raring to go for its return.

“This year’s theme couldn’t be more timely and relevant, given the challenges the schools have faced and the isolation felt by the children, we hope the parade will help to rebuild their own creativity and confidence as we look forward to that special day in May.”

Brighton Festival 2022 runs from 7 to 29 May 2022. The full programme launches on Wednesday 16 February 2022 and online: brightonfestival.org.