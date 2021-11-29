It’s moshpit central with Tigercub at Brighton concert

TIGERCUB + BAD NERVES + SNAYX – CHALK, BRIGHTON 27.11.21

It’s a freezing night in Brighton with a wind that cuts like razor blades as I queue to enter CHALK, but I’m pretty sure things will warm up rather nicely once inside. CHALK is hosting a triple-headed beast of a line-up headlined by Brighton alt-rock trio TIGERCUB, but kicking off are the Seaford/Brighton boys SNAYX and sandwiched in between London’s BAD NERVES.

The word is already well and truly out about SNAYX, and there’s a sizable crowd from the get-go as they take to the stage at the relatively early showtime at 7.15 pm.

I first caught them during a post lockdown but still seated show at The Prince Albert, and on that occasion, I wrote.

“Rarely do I see a band where I feel the hairs rise on the back of my neck. Still, as soon as SNAYX, Ollie Horner (bass and backing vocals) drops those first almighty crushing riffs on the bass whilst manically staring into the crowd, I know I can feel I’m witnessing something a little special here tonight.”

I’ve seen this band a handful of times since that review, and my first impressions have been truly justified tenfold.

Opener ‘Drill’ certainly leaves its mark with Ollie Horner’s big fat dirty bassline penetrating deep into the crowd and leaving scars in its wake.

Vocalist Charlie Herridge is all over 2019 single, ‘Body Language’ leaning into the crowd with a grin as large as the Cheddar Gorge on his face and Ollie whipping the crowd into a rage. Their latest single ‘False Friends’, just oozes class and is undoubtedly a crowd-pleaser. ‘Buck’ and ‘FAYX’ are both sweaty, energetic and lively numbers, with Charlie heading into the crowd to work the pit into a frenzy. Ending on a high as always with the Slowthai cover ‘Doorman’.

These guys are clearly loving the journey they are on, and they are surely on their way to much bigger things in 2022, with a significant Brighton headline show to be announced very soon. Seeing SNAYX is a visual and sonic treat that can’t be missed. Mark their next date in your calendar now.

SNAYX setlist:

‘Drill’

‘Body Language’

‘Deranged’

‘Cigarette’

‘False Friends’

‘Buck’

‘Work’

‘FAYX’

‘Doorman’ (Slowthai cover)

snayx.com

Next up are BAD NERVES to hit the Chalk’s sizable stage – and hit it they do. They absolutely blitz through a setlist curated from their sublime debut album and power through eleven ferociously fast punk/garage rock tunes that just ooze class.

From revved up opener ‘Can’t Be Mine’ which sounds like the Buzzcocks in a head-on crash with The Dickies. The hook-laden ‘Baby Drummer’, with those twin guitars playing off each other to great effect. Vocalist Bobby Nerves utilises every inch of the stage pulling off some damn cool rock moves in the process, eyes hidden by his dark shades.

This is one band you just can’t take your eyes off for fear of missing something whilst simultaneously trying to sing along to every single number. Standout tracks? Well, there’s not a dull spot throughout, but pushed to choose would be the delirious ‘Radio Punk’, the frenzied blissful ‘Electric 88’, and the previously mentioned ‘Can’t Be Mine’ that has been on rotation on my playlist ever since its release.

If you like your punk fast, furious and seriously damn melodic, you can’t pass up on BAD NERVES. They are pure pleasure on vinyl but live, well, they’re just on an entirely different level. One of the most entertaining and delightful thirty minutes of punk rock for me this year, and it’s going to be a hard one to beat. So here’s hoping BAD NERVES get down to Brighton again soon for a headline spot, and I’ll see you at the front.

BAD NERVES setlist:

‘Can’t Be Mine’

‘Terminal Boy’

‘Baby Drummer’

‘Palace’

‘Radio Punk’

‘Bad Kid’

‘Bored Of Babies’

‘Mad Mind’

‘Electric 88’

‘Wasted Days’

‘Dreaming’

badnerves.co.uk

With barely enough time to check out the merch stand and grab a drink, it’s time for this evening’s eagerly awaited headliners to take the stage.

With recent tour dates in support of Royal Blood and a slot at the ‘Download Pilot’ under their belt, they now commence the first of a fifteen date ‘As Blue As Indigo’ headline tour in support of their latest album of the same name. TIGERCUB are Jamie Hall, vocals and guitar, Jimi Wheelwright on bass and drummer James Allix.

I’m still buzzing from the last two bands, so I’m pretty pumped to check out TIGERCUB. I have to admit that this band had evaded my radar for some time, and it was only the tour announcement that brought them to my attention.

As soon as the trio burst into the latest single ‘I.W.G.F.U’ everyone around me sings along, and a pit opens up to my right with some real frenzied moshing taking place. To say that there’s an air of excitement is an understatement. The whole area is one sea of moving bodies, shaking heads and waving arms as the crowd lap up one song after another.

TIGERCUB are Alt-rock with emo leanings. It’s all colossal bass riffs and crushing guitar mixed with the softness of Hall’s vocals. Soft passages with sudden outbursts of power. It’s a sound that seems to work for them and certainly for the fans. The closing two numbers of ‘Stop Beating On My Heart’ and ‘Beauty’ from the new album, were by far the best of the night for me and took the crowd to another level with crowd surfing galore. It all ends in one glorious sweaty mess just as it should!

TIGERCUB looks like they are on an upwards projection. If tonight’s show is anything to go by, they’re already there.

Big thanks to Lout Promotions and CHALK for hosting a spectacular night’s entertainment and another night showcasing Brighton’s wealth of musical talent.

Tigercub setlist:

‘I.W.G.F.U.’

‘Sleepwalker’

‘Blue Mist In My Head’

‘Omen’

‘Little Rope’

‘Built To Fail’

‘Burning Effigies’

‘Memory Boy’

‘Centrefold’

‘Serial Killer’

‘Control’

‘As Blue As Indigo’

‘Shame’

‘In The Autumn Of My Years’

‘Stop Beating On My Heart (Like A Bass Drum)’

‘Beauty’

Find out more about TIGERCUB HERE.