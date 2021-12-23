Wanted man arrested in Brighton

A wanted man has been arrested in Brighton, Sussex Police said today (Thursday 23 December).

The force said: “Officers have traced a man who was previously listed as wanted in Brighton.

“William Piper, also known as Billie, was arrested on suspicion of stalking on Wednesday 22 December 22 at an address in Brighton.

“The 28-year-old remains in custody at this stage.”

Piper, formerly of Newick Road, Moulsecoomb, was arrested on suspicion of stalking and harassment in September.

He has also been known by a number of other names, including William Barnard and Lewis Ford.

He was given police bail but was alleged to have continued to stalk and harass the same victim since that time.