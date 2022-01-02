Cannabis farm found in Brighton

A cannabis farm has been found in a disused building in a busy road in Preston village, Brighton.

A crop worth tens of thousands had been harvested in the building – Stanford House – which was built in 1908 and served as the home of the Preston Club.

Sussex Police said: “Police are investigating after a largescale cannabis growing facility was found in Brighton.

“On Thursday 30 December police responded to a report of suspicious activity at a disused building, Stanford House, in South Road, Brighton.

“Inside the building they found a substantial commercial cannabis ‘factory’ which had recently been harvested, with the cannabis drying and awaiting further preparation.

“The estimated street value of the crop is in the region of £45,000 to £65,000.

“Commercial cannabis sites of this type are often closely linked with organised crime including modern slavery and human trafficking.

“While no arrests have yet been made, a thorough investigation is ongoing to identify those involved.”

Detective Sergeant Chris Lane said: “We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have travelled in a vehicle equipped with dashcam along South Road, Brighton, between 7.40am and 8.20am on Thursday 30 December as they may have inadvertently captured evidence relevant to the investigation.

“If you can help with any information, please contact us either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 373 of 30/12.”