Man arrested after ‘stabbing’ in Portslade

A man was arrested after having hospital treatment for what was believed to be a stab wound to his stomach.

The ‘stabbing’ happened in Wickhurst Road, Portslade, on Sunday evening, Sussex Police said today.

The force said: “At 8pm on Sunday 2 January police were called to a reported incident at an address in Wickhurst Road, Portslade.

“A 40-year-old man was taken to hospital to be treated for a wound to the stomach and was discharged two days later.

“Nobody else was reported to have been injured.

“He was then arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm (GBH) and of engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour in a domestic relationship.

“After being interviewed he was released on police bail until Wednesday 2 February while police inquiries continue.

“The wound is not believed to have been caused by a third party.”