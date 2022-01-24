Cyclist suffers serious injuries in crash in Hove

A cyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash in Hove, Sussex Police said this afternoon (Monday 24 January).

Officers want to speak to the good samaritans who helped the man before he was taken to hospital.

They also hope to hear from any witnesses to the crash near the railway bridge in Sackville Road.

The force said: “Police are appealing for information following a collision involving a bicycle in Hove.

“Officers were contacted about the incident in Sackville Road, just north of the railway line, which took place at about 7pm on Thursday 20 January.

“A cyclist, a 56-year-old man, from Hove, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, where he remains.

“Officers want anyone who saw what happened, or those who assisted by providing immediate first aid, to contact Sussex Police either online or by calling 101 and quoting serial 637 of 20/01.”