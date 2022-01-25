BREAKING NEWS

Signs of confusion? Councillor speaks out over Brighton’s £2m bus lane cameras

A councillor has spoken out after his questioning revealed that two bus lane cameras in Brighton were responsible for fines totalling more than £2 million last year.

Councillor Robert Nemeth by one of the new bus lanes

Conservative councillor Robert Nemeth said that the road signs were not clear enough for tens of thousands of drivers.

More than 54,000 drivers passed the camera covering the “bus gate” at York Place and St George’s Place, Brighton, generating almost £1.5 million alone.

At Gloucester Place, 29,500 drivers went past the camera by the corner of North Road, resulting in more than £800,000 in fines.

The two cameras are at key sites in the controversial Valley Gardens revamp, where the new road layout introduced in 2020 restricted private vehicles to the eastern side of the area.

Members of Brighton and Hove City Council were shocked to learn that more than 9,600 drivers were caught out by the cameras last October, a rate of roughly two a minute.

Conservative councillor Robert Nemeth asked for more detailed information when council’s the Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee met last Tuesday (18 January) after raising concerns about the number of fines.

The details provided after the meeting showed that 168 appeals were upheld because of a technical issue with a street name in Gloucester Place and York Place in software and in a traffic order.

The council said that the traffic team had quickly rectified the problems.

Councillor Nemeth said: “The extremely high amounts of cash that is extracted from motorists suggests to me two concerning issues.

“The first is that unclear road signage is regularly installed in Brighton and Hove. The second is that unclear signage is rarely remedied once it is discovered that it is faulty.

“I will continue to question why so much signage here is so bad.”

The council’s assistant director for transport Mark Prior told councillors that the signs in Valley Gardens went “above and beyond” what was required.

But more signs are on order, he said, to alert drivers to the bus gates and red-coloured road surface introduced at the bus gate junctions.

Mitchie Alexander

Increasing controversy about the high level of fines prompted a charity worker to share the experience of two volunteers who received fines for driving into Gloucester Place from the wrong direction.

Mitchie Alexander, volunteer co-ordinator for Brighton and Hove Grub Hub, directed volunteers to pick up the project’s food parcels from the rear of One Church, in Gloucester Road, by driving down North Road.

But two drivers were confused and went along Marlborough Place into Gloucester Road instead, resulting in two fines.

She said: “Some of them didn’t see the signs and thought I’d made a mistake with the directions when they saw ‘local traffic’ and thought they could access the area.

“One of them walked around again and still couldn’t see the signs. I’m sure there must be some.”

“Some of the volunteers aren’t used to driving in the centre (of Brighton) but they were doing it for the project.”

