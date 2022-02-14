Wanted Brighton man arrested days after public appeal for help finding him

A wanted man from Brighton has been arrested just days after Sussex Police issued an appeal for help to find him.

Dale Crozier, 30, from Hove, and formerly of Stephens Road, Hollingdean, and Bear Road, Brighton, was picked up in West Street, Brighton, on Friday (11 February).

Ten days earlier he had been arrested at Brighton Marina, with police using a taser and pepper spray, before he was later released on bail. Two others were arrested at the same time.

Crozier has now been charged with several offences and remanded in custody to appear before Brighton magistrates next Monday (21 February).

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Monday 14 February): “Wanted Brighton man Dale Crozier has been charged with a number of offences after being arrested in the city on Friday.

“Crozier, 30, of no fixed address, was detained in West Street after being sought in connection to several theft offences.

“He was first arrested near Brighton Marina on Tuesday 1 February after being found at the wheel of a stolen vehicle.

“When he attempted to drive away the vehicle collided with two police officers, causing minor injuries.

“After being released on conditional bail, he was wanted for further arrest in connection to burglaries at three businesses in Brighton and Portslade at the end of January.

“In each instance, damage was caused to the properties and cash and goods worth around £2,000 in total were taken.

“Following his arrest, during which he was found to be in possession of a pair of kitchen scissors, Crozier was charged with three counts of burglary, possession of a bladed article in a public place, aggravated vehicle taking, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

“He has been remanded in custody to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday 21 February.”

Sergeant Alec Barrett, of Brighton and Hove’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Brighton’s neighbourhood policing officers responded swiftly to a reported sighting of Crozier in West Street on Friday and were able to quickly get him into custody.

“We are pleased to have been able to bring charges in relation to a number of offences.

“I would like to personally thank the public, victims and business community for their support in this investigation, which should send a strong message that we take all reports of burglary seriously and will do everything we can to catch those responsible.”