Police dog tracks down Brighton robbery suspect

Posted On 06 Apr 2022 at 2:21 pm
By :
A police dog tracked down a man suspected of robbing a shop in Brighton, Sussex Police said.

Police Dog Hoxton

The force said: “A robbery suspect was tracked down to a back garden thanks to the skills of a determined police dog.

“Police were called to a shop in Milner Road, Brighton, at 11.45am on Sunday 27 March after a hold-up alarm was activated.

“A shop worker reported that the suspect had attempted to steal items inside the shop before assaulting him behind the counter and snatching money from the till.

“The suspect then left the shop.

“Officers arriving at the scene were given a description of the suspect by witnesses and by the victim, a 42-year-old man.

“They briefed a dog handler officer who arrived with PD Hoxton, known as Hox, a two-year-old German shepherd.”

The officer said: “Hox was asked to locate the suspect and, despite the trail potentially being contaminated, he continued to track.

“Two members of the public alerted us that they had seen a suspect going behind a property in Baden Road.

“Hox was already indicating to go across the road, so we crossed and searched behind the properties. Hox located a suspect in a back garden.

“All the cash stolen during the robbery was recovered and the victim also identified the suspect.”

Sussex Police added: “A 23-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of robbery and was taken to custody.

“He has since been released on police bail, pending further inquiries.”

