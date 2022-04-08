We go Undercover at a punk and alternative festival in Guildford

UNDERCOVER FESTIVAL TEN – SUBURBS, GUILDFORD 1.4.2022

DAY ONE (FRIDAY): RAGE DC + SUBHUMANS + MENACE + OMEGA TRIBE + KING EFFERS + GIRLS LIKE US + THE ASSASSINATION BUREAU

Undercover Festival, now in its tenth edition, features a broad selection of punk, alternative, ska and reggae bands over three days. As the name suggests, it is an indoor event so can take place in Spring or Autumn, away from the main outdoor festival season. It has moved venues over the years, from Bisley in Surrey, to Brighton Racecourse, Margate, London and Woking, before settling in its current home at Suburbs in Guildford. Despite all the challenges of recent times, organiser Mick Moriarty has put together yet another cracking bill, and it seems well worth the drive from the Sussex coast into the Surrey hinterland to investigate. Here’s our account of the first day.

Having checked into the nearby Travelodge, I make my way to Suburbs at The Holroyd Arms, a dedicated music pub on the north east outskirts of Guildford. Proprietor Andy Hamilton was busy with refurbishments during lockdown, knocking down interior walls and creating a fantastic space for music, with an overall capacity of 400. It’s the kind of establishment every large town should have, and it’s got an appropriately alternative atmosphere, with the walls sprayed up with portraits of the musical greats. There’s hot food available, and some nice outside space too, although today it is unseasonably cold with a biting wind, and understandably there doesn’t seem to be much activity on the ‘Buskers Corner’ stage out in the garden. It’s toasty and warm inside though, as the compere, Radio Woking DJ Keith Woodhouse, introduces the first day’s proceedings.

Kicking off the festival at 5:30pm are The Assassination Bureau, a three-piece from Southend who offer “hits to order, executed in three minutes or less”. Lead vocals alternate between the punky looking Isla Dogs on bass and Dave D. Void, who has a rock’n’roll vibe going with hi-rise hair and a Gretsch semi acoustic. They’ve clearly been working on their stage names, as the impressive drumming of Will D. Beest completes the line up. There are some excellent numbers built on his brisk shuffle beat, along with more straightforward punky thrash. The whole set moves along very nicely indeed. Two of the standout tracks for me, ‘Sixteen’ and ‘Safety Net’, feature on the ‘Three Strikes’ EP.

assassinationbureau.bandcamp.com

Next on are Girls Like Us, a grungy four piece from London, who turn in a particularly lively set. Vocalist Amelia is an engaging presence, and plays a striking looking Danelectro Longhorn bass. There’s a solid rhythmic foundation provided by Jaz on guitar and Geen on drums, whilst guitarist Johnny is animated and energetic, making frequent forays into the audience and rocking out with fellow players, foot up on the kick drum or rolling around on the stage. I’m impressed by the intensity of the thrashy ‘School’, with its descending hook and soaring backing vocals. There’s a change of pace with the lilting ‘High Pressure’, and I’m very taken with the rapid-fire lyrical delivery of ‘Tory’, the gist of which is “My boyfriend was a Tory so I broke up with him.” I’d be interested to see this band again.

girlslikeus.bandcamp.com

I hadn’t heard of King Effers, who take the stage at 7pm, although it quickly becomes clear that this is a new, more print-friendly name for The F*ckwits. A four-piece formed in Sheffield in 2005, they play Clash-influenced punky reggae which I enjoy very much indeed. Frontman Mr Keef, thrashing a Telecaster and sporting a blonde Mohican, spits the lyrics of opener ‘Prime Sinister’ with fury, whilst the ‘Police And Thieves’ style intro of ‘Time Swine’ gives way to a satisfying reggae lilt. Guitarist Chris, wearing a notably stylish custom shirt and a cap with a red star, is wrangling those Mick Jones tones from a Les Paul Junior. Drummer Mike is beautifully fluid with reggae fills, and powerful on the straighter punky material. Towards the end of the set there’s a section of breathtaking stops and bubbling breaks from bassist Stefan. It’s all an absolute joy. If you want to hear it for yourself, King Effers are playing Garageland Brighton at The Pipeline on Saturday 28th May with Young Francis Hi-Fi and Slobheads.

King Effers are on Facebook.

The evening moves on with Omega Tribe. A three-piece formed in Barnet in 1981 and back together since 2016, I’ve seen their name around, but it’s the first time I’ve actually seen them play, and I’m really impressed. Their style these days is varied, but broadly new wave and carries a general message of unity, solidarity and resistance. Guitarist Hugh has a strong look with an animal print top and PVC trousers. Bassist Daryl is more soberly clad in black, whilst drummer Emma brings an impressive energy to the sound with plenty of brisk fills. There’s a bit of vitriol in ‘Old Man’, with the vocal alternating dramatically between the guitar and bass. There’s a fair range of ages in tonight, though I suspect many of us male patrons are a bit past the mid-life crisis phase that the lyric is so scathing of. ‘Dandara’ is a very moving plea for trans rights, and ‘Jewel’ is a soaringly expansive piece. This is a band I would be interested to look into further.

www.omegatribe.bandcamp.com

Menace are first wave punks who released a flurry of iconic singles back in the day, and they are regulars at Undercover. They have had many personnel changes over their long history, but the constant is original member Noel Martin, the drummer in the classic lineup. The most recent change was enforced by the illness of long-time guitarist Finn Panton, who sadly is very unwell indeed. Best wishes to him and his family and friends. In the current incarnation of the band, Noel is out front, singing and playing guitar, with recent recruit Simon taking over on drums. It seems to work well and feels satisfyingly powerful from the outset, opening with the traditional sound-check-to-music, ‘One Two’. There’s plenty of dancing as the band motors through the set, with an absolutely scorching rendition of early single ‘Screwed Up’. Noel puts down his guitar to focus on vocals for ‘Party Animal’ and the wonderful ‘C & A’, though bassist Dave takes over lead vocal duties on ‘I Need Nothing’. The climax of the set is the customary stage invasion for a mass shout along to iconic single ‘GLC’, and while they’re up there, Noel leads more community singing through another classic, ‘Last Year’s Youth’. The atmosphere is really warming up now.

www.menace77.co.uk

Tonight’s headliners are Subhumans, an anarcho-punk band formed in Wiltshire in 1980. The main room is suitably packed and buzzing with anticipation. This band are the real deal, still resolutely sticking to their principles many years down the line. The focus is on mesmeric frontman Dick Lucas, a distinctive figure with his wiry frame and glasses, who brings an astonishing energy and physicality to his performance. The delivery is hardcore, but it’s tuneful and the vocals are clearly discernible, so none of the message is lost. Needless to say, the crowd goes absolutely berserk, with some very lively moshing. Some of the patrons have unwisely taken drinks into the fray, which gives an educational display of the action of fluids when various kinetic forces are applied. There’s a fast and furious barrage of absolutely cracking songs. ‘Work Experience’ is something almost everyone can relate to, ‘Animal’ is urgent and intense, and ‘Who’s Gonna Fight In The Third World War?’ seems to be a lyric whose time has come. Subhumans were a fine choice as headliners, and their performance certainly did not disappoint.

subhumans.bandcamp.com

We’re coming to the end of the first day at the festival, but there’s more entertainment laid on for anyone who doesn’t have to leave for their journey home. After a bit of banter between compere Keith Woodhouse and organiser Mick Moriarty, it’s time for the final band.

Rage DC, a four-piece from Bracknell, are Undercover stalwarts, and have been selected as tonight’s “aftershow” act. We’ve reviewed them at a recent show in Brighton, (read HERE) and their punch-the-air anthems provide an energetic soundtrack for a final dance workout of the evening. The music is power punk with big hooks and chant along choruses, based around the twin guitar attack of Loric and Graham. Drummer Ziggy is an absolute powerhouse behind the kit, and bassist Chris is getting plenty of air beneath his feet with frequent leaps and bounds around the stage. Every song’s a winner, but I particularly enjoy roaring along to ‘Make A Noise’, ‘Austerity’, ‘I’ve Had Enough’, and set closer ‘RIP Mr VIP’.

Rage DC are on Facebook.

There has been a fantastic atmosphere here today, and it’s good to be back to the unrestrained joy of a proper alternative gathering. The selection of bands has been superb, and the setting and company relaxed and convivial. I’ve enjoyed today from start to finish. There’s a DJ playing for anyone who wants to stay later, but I’m heading back to the hotel ready to do it all again tomorrow. You can find more information about the festival, and other Undercover gigs, at undercoverfest.com