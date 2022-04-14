Independent candidate sets out her stall as Brighton by-election looms

One of the two independent candidates standing in the Rottingdean Coastal by-election next month has spoken about using her knowledge and experience to support others in the ward where she lives.

Alison Wright, 55, one of the founders of the St Aubyns Field Evergreen (SAFE) campaign committee, has previously tackled Brighton and Hove City Council about air quality in Rottingdean.

She earned a masters degree in science and technology policy at Sussex University and went on to work at Brighton University where she supported local businesses.

Mrs Wright is standing in the by-election for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council in the Rottingdean Coastal ward where she lives. The by-election is due to take place on Thursday 5 May after the resignation of Conservative councillor Joe Miller.

She said: “I have a track record of getting involved in community issues.”

Mrs Wright became one of the founders of SAFE after plans to redevelop the school site prompted concerns about pollution and pressure on local infrastructure.

She said that a compromise was reached and that this “secured over 50 per cent of the field as a green space for the community to use, with £200,000 for its upkeep to be gifted from the developer to a ‘community trust’ managed by Rottingdean Parish Council.”

Mrs Wright added: “I hope to use my past experience to help support residents ensure appropriate development occurs which adapts to legitimate concerns about pollution and energy efficiency.

“For example, I will be proactive with taking forward the issues raised by several community associations regarding the St William’s joint venture, between National Grid and Berkeley Group, for the development of the gasworks at Black Rock.

“I am keen to hear about all local issues that any resident or group of residents or businesses want to raise and will do my best to help achieve practical resolutions.”

Mrs Wright turns 56 tomorrow (Friday 15 April) – the day after the deadline for people in the ward to register if they wish to vote in the by-election.

She said: “The best present would be if people register to vote, if they haven’t already done so. I don’t mind who they vote for, although obviously I hope that they vote for me.”

After studying for a degree in chemistry and management science in Kent, Mrs Wright started her career as a graduate trainee with IBM. She qualified as a systems engineer which she said “requires listening to issues and designing solutions to address them”.

She has worked abroad, mostly in Botswana, including on an HIV and AIDS treatment programme with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Harvard AIDS Institute and Merck.

Since returning to Britain, she has served as a school governor, in Coldean, and was involved in a project, called Neighbourhood Action on Climate Change, with people living Queen’s Park in 2005. The project helped them to take advantage of renewable energy and improve energy efficiency.

Mrs Wright suffered a painful and life-changing injury 14 years ago which caused significant and lasting damage, in particular, to one of her hips.

She said: “A debilitating injury at work in 2008 means that I have experience of living with mobility issues, and negotiating care pathways, and know how important regularly maintained pavements are for those who use wheels or sticks.

“I have recovered to the point that I would like to use my knowledge to support fellow residents make best use of the democratic instruments we have.

“Marrying Mr Wright, we bought a family home in Rottingdean and are happily settled. This has been an ideal place to bring up and educate my two children, and now, my granddaughter.

“I would welcome the opportunity to represent this ward’s constituents as I owe a debt of gratitude for the benefit I have received from living here.”

Anyone who wants to raise issues or help her campaign – with leafleting, social media or in other ways – can contact her at AlisonWrightRottingdeanCoastal@gmail.com.