Rottingdean by-election candidate profiles – Stephen White (Independent)

Six candidates are standing in a by-election in the Rottingdean Coastal ward for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council on Thursday 5 May.

The seat became vacant when Conservative councillor Joe Miller resigned.

The six candidates are Libby Darling (Green), Lynda Hyde (Conservative), Robert Mcintosh (Labour), Stewart Stone (Liberal Democrat), Stephen White (Independent) and Alison Wright (Independent).

Each candidate was sent questions submitted by voters. Below are the responses from Stephen White.

Why do you want to be a councillor?

I have never been a member of a political party but I feel compelled to stand to show the strength of local opposition to the current plans for the gasworks site which would threaten the health of local residents and damage the precious local heritage assets of Sussex Square and the Kemp Town Estate.

What do you think you could bring to the role?

My career as a maker of documentaries has trained me to listen carefully to the real concerns of local people. I would become a powerful advocate for all the issues that matter most to them. I am also able to research and organise clearly complex facts and ideas on any given issue.

What is your vision to deal with issues such as congestion, parking and pollution?

Schemes to reduce congestion and pollution are of great importance to me. Although I support plans to increase safe cycle and pedestrian travel, I do not believe that simply ignoring facilities for motorists, including adequate parking, is a good strategy because such unrealistic approaches only cause more chaos.

Do you support the plans for the ward in the Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan known as the LCWIP?

While I support its overall aims. I know that residents of Roedean and Ovingdean have repeatedly attended council meetings to request pavements alongside Roedean Road and Greenways, both busy through roads. It’s disappointing that these pavements are so low in the council’s priorities and I will continue to ask for them.

Do you support the gasworks redevelopment?

For the last two years, I’ve campaigned against it. As a member of a strong local group, I’ve worked closely with 15 other community groups to oppose this overdevelopment of a highly toxic site that, while offering no affordable housing for local people, threatens our health and local heritage assets. I would accept a modest, low-rise, far lower-density plan that could guarantee health safeguards with no pollution risk.

The east Brighton end of the ward often feels neglected. How will you engage with us?

If elected, I would be the first councillor to actually live in the heart of the eastern end of the ward. Through the community, of which I am an integral part, I would be ready to listen and respond to the most important local issues by setting up a dedicated residents’ and business association.

How would you push for more “social” housing rather than so-called “affordable” housing in areas like Rottingdean?

I believe that Brighton and Hove City Council should focus on buying and commissioning imaginative buildings of its own which are tailor-made for the known requirements of those most in need and to pursue those schemes which have the mandate and democratic consent of most local residents.

What can you do to bring business back to Brighton Marina?

There are more large chains at the Marina than ever and you feel it could be anywhere as there’s little Brighton distinctiveness in the retail or restaurant offerings. I’d try to help promote experimentation and encourage more independent local businesses and pop-ups through fundraising and other incentives to help grow such businesses and start-ups.

What would you like to see at Black Rock now that plans to move the conference centre there are dead in the water?

I would support an imaginative scheme for various forms of sporting activity that were not too urban or building-intensive and which left the area feeling there was a powerful sense of green and natural conservation with the emphasis of any plan placed on making it a more beautiful and relaxing area.

Will you vote on issues according to their merit or along party lines?

As an Independent, I would always want to deal with whatever issues were raised by local residents and would deal with each case only on its merits rather than by the rule of any party line or dogma. Too often, decisions are taken along party lines.

How willing are you to get out and about in all the communities that make up the ward?

I believe it is vital to be able to serve all the various communities that lie within the ward and, for that very reason, it is important to attend as wide a variety of meetings of the different community and interest groups as possible.

What are your views about the way that pedestrians, dog walkers, commuters and cyclists mix on the Undercliff path between Saltdean and the Marina?

I use it very often myself and am aware that, particularly during lockdown, relations between all the different users became strained. It feels less so now. Some residents have suggested that cyclists should be encouraged on to the cliff-top cycle path during peak times which might be a sensible thing to try if problems persist.

The Rottingdean Coastal by-election is due to take place on Thursday 5 May, with polling stations scheduled to be open from 7am to 10pm.