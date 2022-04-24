Albion sin against Saints – Seagulls throw away two goal lead

Brighton & Hove Albion 2 Southampton 2

Albion squandered their lead after being two up against Southampton on 44 minutes this afternoon (Sunday 24 April).

Danny Welbeck put the Seagulls in front after just two minutes and a Mohammed Salisu own goal doubled Brighton’s advantage just before the break.

But England midfielder James Ward-Prowse scored a free kick deep into first-half stoppage time then scored again 10 minutes after the restart.

In the first half, Albion couldn’t have made a better start and Welbeck’s goal was surely one of the fastest Albion strikes of the Premier League era.

A Marc Cucurella cross caused confusion in the Southampton penalty area, Fraser Forster got flustered and Welbeck nipped in.

Tino Livramento hit a post for the Saints. The ball bounced around and hit the backside of Robert Sanchez but Che Adams couldn’t capitalise.

Neal Maupay had the ball in the net from an Alex Mac Allister corner but VAR intervened and it was ruled out for offside.

Livramento had a nasty incident where he seemed to catch his studs in the turf and fell awkwardly. He was stretched off after a delay of several minutes.

Albion double their lead after a neat interchange between Leandro Trossard and Welbeck. Trossard crossed, with Welbeck his intended target, but Mohammed Salisu poked the ball past Forster, putting Albion two in front courtesy of an own goal on 44 minutes.

But two minutes later, in first half added time, a James Ward-Prowse free kick eluded the Albion wall and Sanchez, putting Southampton right back in it at 2-1.

Ward-Prowse got his second and Saints equaliser 10 minutes into the second half as Southampton obtained the ascendency.

The visitors had a succession of corners, one of which saw Shane Long head narrowly over, while at the other end Trossard found Solly March, who had replaced Enock Mwepu, but March’s shot was poor.

Pascal Gross, on for Adam Webster, had the ball in the net after a superb shot, but again this was ruled out by VAR for offside.

Before the end Ward-Prowse had a great chance to secure his hat-trick and a Saints win but blasted wide and Oriol Romeu wasted a free header, much to Albion fans’ relief.

It was probably a fair result which leaves Albion 11th in the Premier League and practically as safe as houses.

And this on a day when Steve Gritt and his team of 1997 were presented to the crowd at half time. They avoided relegation from the entire football league courtesy of having scored two goals more than the now non-existent Hereford United.

Whatever today’s disappointments, it doesn’t seem so bad!

Albion are due to travel to Wolves next Saturday (30 April) then play everyone’s fall guys Manchester United at the Amex on Saturday 7 May.

With four games and 12 points left to play for, Albion already have as many Premier League points as they have ever had in a single season.