BREAKING NEWS

Man admits having drugs with intent to supply in Brighton

Posted On 25 Apr 2022 at 11:37 am
By :
Comment: 0

A man has pleaded guilty to having drugs with intent to supply in Brighton at Hove Crown Court this morning (Monday 25 April).

Thomas Kekurah, 36, of Gullivers Hotel, New Steine, Brighton, admitted having heroin and crack cocaine in Brighton in February last year.

Kekurah, who appeared by video link, was barred from Sussex while he awaits sentence.

He was told that he was likely to be sentenced in the next few months on a date to be confirmed.

And he was remanded on conditional bail by Judge Jeremy Gold who ordered pre-sentence reports.

Judge Gold said: “You must not enter the county of Sussex other than to come to court.

“The usual sentence for an offence of this kind is immediate custody and you should prepare yourself for that.”

He ordered Kekurah to live and sleep at Chute House, in Stockwell Park Road, Brixton, south London, as part of his bail conditions.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Darth Vader found lurking in dark side of Pavilion pond

Posted On24 Mar 2022

Volunteers wanted to help save our seagulls and pigeons

Posted On14 Mar 2022

Brighton reptile centre welcomes stowaway gecko from China

Posted On03 Feb 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com