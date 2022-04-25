Man admits having drugs with intent to supply in Brighton

A man has pleaded guilty to having drugs with intent to supply in Brighton at Hove Crown Court this morning (Monday 25 April).

Thomas Kekurah, 36, of Gullivers Hotel, New Steine, Brighton, admitted having heroin and crack cocaine in Brighton in February last year.

Kekurah, who appeared by video link, was barred from Sussex while he awaits sentence.

He was told that he was likely to be sentenced in the next few months on a date to be confirmed.

And he was remanded on conditional bail by Judge Jeremy Gold who ordered pre-sentence reports.

Judge Gold said: “You must not enter the county of Sussex other than to come to court.

“The usual sentence for an offence of this kind is immediate custody and you should prepare yourself for that.”

He ordered Kekurah to live and sleep at Chute House, in Stockwell Park Road, Brixton, south London, as part of his bail conditions.