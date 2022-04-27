Would-be bike thieves caught on camera

Two would-be motorbike thieves were caught on camera trying to steal a bike from outside Whitehawk bus depot.

The pair pulled up on a moped beside Wayne Page’s BMW F900R SE on Wednesday, 13 April and tried to snap off the steering lock.

Meanwhile, they had been spotted by a neighbour who started filming their attempts.

Eventually, they gave up and rode off.

Mr Page reported it to police, but received a letter a few days later saying there was not enough evidence to investigate.

However, Sussex Police today said they were still investigating and appealed for information.

Mr Page said: “They caused quite a lot of damage to the frame where the steering lock plate is and the bike now requires a new frame to be repaired,

“I’ve had a quote for a new frame from BMW at £1800 plus Vat and then whatever the price of them to dismantle the bike and put it back together on the new frame would cost, I’ve not had a quote for this yet but I would imagine it would be between £1000-£2000.

“I have heard the bike they was using at the time was also stolen and has now been recovered along with some other items.

“But the police are not even interested in trying to catch the lads. The police were actually going door to door investigating car tyres being let down as they knocked my door asking questions but an attempt on stealing my bike and causing hundreds of pounds of damage doesn’t interest them.”

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police received a report of the attempted theft of a motorcycle in Whitehawk Road at around 4.10pm on Wednesday, April 13.

“Two people are reported to have tried to take the vehicle, but left the scene empty-handed after being disturbed.

“An investigation is ongoing into several lines of enquiry, which includes the review of video footage in order to identify and locate any suspects.

“Anybody who has any information which could help can contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 941 of 13/04.”