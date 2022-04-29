Two steps forward, one step back …

I’d like to start with the good news this week. We had another Kingsway to the Sea meeting last week – and this exciting project, which will create a lovely accessible linear park, with state-of-the-art planting, new sports facilities and toilets along our western sea front is fast taking shape.

Please can I invite you to the drop-in sessions which are taking place in the Ballroom, at the King Alfred Leisure Centre, Hove, on Friday 20 May from 2pm to 5pm and on Saturday 21 May from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

I very much look forward to meeting some of you there. This will not just be for West Hove residents but something for all the city to come and enjoy.

I also wanted to make you aware that the council has released a news story to promote the event. To read it, click here.

More good news, too. We have been allocated a large amount of money for delivery of our bus service improvement plan in the city – almost £28 million in total.

This is to be spent on bus priority routes, fare simplifications and / or reductions and improving services.

I want to thank the council’s officers and my Labour colleagues for their hard work in the bus partnership.

I know this funding is more than welcome and hope that it will encourage more people to switch to using the bus.

Sadly, we appear to have taken a step backwards with Park and Ride.

Following the news that the council has scrapped plans for the park and ride scheme scheme at Mill Road, the council’s Green administration has claimed that they will now consider different schemes.

I am deeply disappointed the rug has been pulled out from under residents’ feet and this scheme has been scrapped before we’ve even had a chance to see the result of the feasibility study we called for and secured funds for.

The money’s there – we made sure of that – so what’s the excuse?

A feasibility study would consider a range of options and pave the way for major and pocket park and ride schemes that would help us achieve a car-free city centre and move towards carbon net zero.

Councillor Carmen Appich is the joint Labour opposition leader on Brighton and Hove City Council.