Man dies after police crash on A259 coast road

A man has died after a police vehicle crashed on the A259 coast road in Peacehaven late last night (Saturday 30 April).

Sussex Police said: “A man has sadly died after being in a collision with a police vehicle on the A259 at Peacehaven just after 11.10pm on Saturday (30 April).

“Emergency services responded to the incident after the 27-year-old man who was in the road sustained serious injuries after colliding with the marked police vehicle near the junction of Dorothy Avenue.

“Despite the best efforts of paramedics and responders, he died at the scene.

“As the incident involved a police vehicle, the matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) who will carry out an independent investigation.

“A section of the A259 South Coast Road was closed in both directions for the investigation but has now reopened.

“A closure with the junction of Bramber Avenue remains in place, however.”

Chief Superintendent Jo Banks said: “This is a tragic incident and we are fully supporting the IOPC investigation. We want to thank drivers and residents for their patience while the A259 South Coast Road was closed.”

Sussex Police added: “In the meantime, police are urging anyone with information or dash cam footage of the incident to email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk quoting Operation Ambleside.”