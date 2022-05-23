It’s a ‘Revelation’ seeing Stone Broken live in Brighton

STONE BROKEN + THE FALLEN STATE – CHALK, BRIGHTON 21.5.22

With a UK tour run of nine dates in April and six dates in May, The ‘Revelation Tour’ is in support of their newly released third studio album of the same name with Stone Broken making a headline appearance at Brighton’s Chalk venue courtesy of local promoters LOUT on Saturday the 21st with support from The Fallen State.

The Fallen State

Hailing from the South West of England, this was the first time The Fallen State had played in Brighton and the first time I have seen the band play live since they performed on the Rising stage at the Ramblin’ Man Fair in 2019..

The band comprises of Adam Leigh Methven (vocals), Jon Price (guitar), Dan Oke (guitar), Greg Butler (bass) and Rich Walker (drums).

However, for tonight’s performance there was a part of the band missing!!.. as Rich and his drums were unable to join the rest of his band mates.. But, as the band said “The show must go on..’” and they ingeniously used the recorded drum tracks from a previous show to play along with the rest of the band’s live performance.

They played a good opening set of eight songs which warmed the audience up nicely for tonight’s headline act.

Find out more at thefallenstate.com

Stone Broken

Well, to mis-quote Sinead O’Connor ..’It’s been 2 long years and four postponed dates since you took our Rich away….’ But to quote Stone Broken…”Now we’re back… back to where we started” ..well I don’t think it’s quite back to where they started ..In fact they have come a very long way since they first formed some nine years ago.

I have followed this band for several years now and up until now I have only ever seen them as a support act for someone else. So, it was great to see them out on tour again AND as a headline act.. about bloody time guys!!.

The band comprises of Rich Moss (lead vocals and guitar), Chris Davis (lead guitar), Kieron Conroy (bass) and Robyn Haycock (drums) and the band have had this line-up from when it first started in 2013.

Getting to the stage a little later than the planned 8:30 start, due to what seemed like a technical issue with one of the band’s rigs, the outfit entered the stage to great applause from the Brighton audience. They opened their set with the title track from the new album ‘Revelation’ and within their set of thirteen songs tonight they played a total of four tracks from this album. Which gave a good mix of the older songs with the brand new ones.

Despite having to postpone their last planned dates due to Rich having laryngitis, his voice seemed to be in top form tonight, but his brain was possibly not so much as he revealed he had forgotten some of the words of their songs and that we were probably singing the correct words and he was not!!

The whole band seemed to be enjoying themselves on stage with a lovely infectious smile coming from Robyn, on drums, on more than one occasion, It was great to see Rich making eye contact with many of the audience throughout the night and a great, old fashioned, gesture from the band of throwing out t-shirts to the crowd.

Chris and Keiron both gave a super performance as well and are getting the hang of swapping sides on the stage, giving both sides of the audience a chance to see them close up.

Yes, it was well worth the ‘two years and four postponements’ wait for this event to happen..and hopefully carrying on from this point in time for the band to play many many more headline shows soon.

Stone Broken setlist:

‘Revelation’

‘Stay All Night’

‘Doesn’t Matter’

‘Heartbeat Away’

‘Black Sunrise’

‘Let Me See It All’

‘This Revival’

‘Better’

‘Let Me Go’

‘The Devil You Know’

‘Worth Fighting For’

‘Wait For You’

‘Not Your Enemy’

For more information on Stone Broken, visit their YouTube channel HERE and visit their official website HERE.