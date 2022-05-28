Police arrest 16 people in knife crackdown in Brighton and Hove

Sussex Police said that 16 people were arrested in Brighton and Hove during a week-long crackdown on knife crime in Brighton and Hove.

Three shops out of 13 failed test purchases when under-age volunteers were sent in to try to buy a knife.

Police visited 80 shops to given educational material, check on displays and methods of sale and put measures in place to prevent knives being stolen.

Thirteen knives and six other weapons were left anonymously in the amnesty bin at John Street Police Station, in Brighton.

And 17 knife sweeps were conducted by Sussex Community Search volunteers, resulting in one knife and seven other weapons being recovered and two people arrested.

The force said: “Over 2,500 people were engaged with in meaningful, prolonged conversation around knife crime.

“These interactions came through the engagement van being positioned in busy areas – including in the night-time economy with a focus on violence against women and girls – as well as visits to schools and the continued staffing of our engagement hubs at The Level and in New Road.”

The week-long crackdown, known as Operation Sceptre, ran from Monday 16 May to Sunday 22 May.

Sussex Police said: “Sussex Police joined forces across the country last week for Operation Sceptre, a national week of action alongside our community partners to tackle knife crime and raise awareness of the dangers of carrying knives.”

The force said that the week-long focus was intended “to complement our year-round activity of education, engagement and enforcement on knife crime and serious violence”.

And Sussex Police added: “The latest figures show that knife crime is decreasing in Sussex, where recorded knife offences in the year up to September 2021 stood at 51 per 100,000 people.

“The national average is 91 offences per 100,000 people in the 19 forces who use the same methodology of reporting.”

Chief Inspector Simon Yates said: “Operation Sceptre was a really successful week of prevention, engagement and enforcement across Sussex.

“Tackling an issue as complex as knife crime requires teamwork and a joined-up approach with all of the agencies in the Violence Reduction Partnership.

“Last year alone, over 3,000 children and young people received support from our partnership interventions aimed at lowering the harm caused by knife crime and targeting the root causes of such behaviour.

“Op Sceptre is a great opportunity to showcase that partner working, but I must stress that Sussex remains a safe place to live, which is backed up by a knife crime rate that is decreasing ahead of the national average.”

Sussex police and crime commissioner Katy Bourne said: “Sussex Police continue in their relentless pursuit of those involved in serious violence and associated criminality, successfully driving down knife crime and taking dangerous offenders off our county’s streets.

“Operations like Sceptre show how effective results can be achieved while also providing a sombre reminder of the potentially life-changing and deadly consequences of carrying a knife.

“Carrying a knife is not a safety guarantee. It just puts you, your family, friends and those around you in danger. Think first and lose the knife, not a life.”