Brighton and Hove Albion confirm retained list – but Welbeck set to stay

Albion have confirmed their end-of-season released and retained list for the men’s first team, under-23s and under-18s.

Pascal Gross signed a new two-year deal earlier today and Graham Potter has already confirmed that Danny Welbeck will be with the club next season. He is expected to sign a new contract this summer.

Technical director David Weir said: “We are delighted that Pascal and Danny will be with us next season.

“Both are important members of Graham’s squad, having each had another excellent season in the Premier League, playing key roles in helping us secure our highest ever top-flight finish.”

The club has also activated options to extend contracts for Alex Cochrane, who spent the season on loan with Hearts in the Scottish Premiership, and under-23 players Tom McGill, Jack Spong, Lorent Tolaj and Ben Wilson.

Meanwhile, Romanian international Tudor Baluta will be released at the end of June after three and a half years with the club.

Weir said: “Tudor has been a great professional and a pleasure to work with during his time here and he has worked really hard to breakthrough but found his opportunities limited.

“We feel it is best for Tudor to seek a new challenge and we wish him well. We will assist him doing in that. I would also like to take this chance to thank him for his service to the club.”

Baluta joined Brighton in January 2019 from Romanian side FC Viitorul Constanta and spent time on loan with Dynamo Kiev during the 2021-22 season.

Albion have also released under-23 players Adam Desbois, Lars Dendoncker, Ulrick Ella and Ayo Tanimowo as well as under-18 players John Lucero and Jaami Qureshi.

Acting academy manager Ian Buckman said: “It is never an easy process when it comes to decision time for our under-23 or academy players.

“For some boys you are delivering very good news. For others it is the opposite end of the spectrum and that is where our focus as coaches is for the process.

“We would like to thanks all the players for their efforts. We will now work to support those players and help them in the next step on their footballing journey. We will do all we can to help them to find new clubs and make that transition.”