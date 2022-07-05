Man arrested for police impersonation fraud

Police in Brighton have arrested a man on suspicion of a series of frauds in which victims handed over thousands of pounds to a man impersonating a police officer.

Several reports were received in June of a man claiming to be a Metropolitan Police officer contacting vulnerable victims and convincing them to hand over large quantities of cash under the guise of assisting an investigation.

A suspect was identified following extensive house to house enquiries and trawls of CCTV by a Brighton PCSO and, on Tuesday, June 28, a vehicle linked to the individual was stopped and searched by neighbourhood policing officers.

Around £10,000 cash was found, along with a number of items believed to be connected to the reported offences.

PC Bernadette Lawrie said: “Police officers will never ask you for any money, your bank card or your PIN number.

“All of our officers have warrant card and badge numbers and if in doubt our officers would never have an issue with you calling the police to verify their identity. If you seemed unsure, they would actively encourage you to do so.

“Remember that if you’re a victim of a scam or an attempted scam, however minor, there may be other people in a similar position. Your information may form part of a larger jigsaw that is vital to completing the picture.

“If you or somebody you know has been a victim, please do report to us via the details given above.”

A 21-year-old man from Wokingham was arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation and driving a vehicle without insurance. He has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Police believe there are likely to be more victims connected to the investigation and ask that anybody who believes they or somebody they know has been a victim to report it to police online or via 101, quoting Operation Signature.