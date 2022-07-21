Lifeboat rescuers urge Fatboy Slim partygoers to respect the water and make it home safe

Brighton RNLI is urging the public to respect the water and take care if they are heading to the coast this weekend for the Fatboy Slim beach concert.

The volunteer crew has stressed the need to check tide times and keep an eye on surroundings. For those who live further from the coast, it can be a real shock to see how quickly the sea comes in and every year, the RNLI is called to rescue many people who’ve been cut off by the tide.

Brighton Lifeboat Operations Manager Roger Cohen MBE said: “We want to make sure everyone makes it home safe this summer.

“Water temperatures still feel on the chilly side if you’re not acclimatised to sea-swimming and even at the height of summer, cold-water shock is still a real risk for those who’ve not planned to enter the sea.

“Drinking alcohol can increase that risk so I’d strongly encourage people NOT to try to swim after a few beers.

“We really want everyone to have a great time this summer on Brighton’s beaches after a couple of years of lockdown and travel disruption but a great day out can quickly turn into a tragedy so please look after each other and if you see anyone in trouble in the water, call 999 immediately and ask for the Coastguard.”

Our key safety advice is:

– Visit a lifeguarded beach & swim between the red and yellow flags

– Check the weather forecast, tide times and read hazard signage to understand local risks

– If you get into trouble Float to Live – lie on your back and relax, resisting the urge to thrash about

– Call 999 in an emergency and ask for the Coastguard