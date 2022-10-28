Trial date set for man charged with murdering former Brighton shop worker

A man accused of murdering his wife is due to face a trial by jury in April next year.

James Gumbrell, 64, of Northbourne Close, Shoreham, has been charged with murdering his 59-year-old wife Deborah at their home on Monday (24 October).

Gumbrell was not in the dock when his case was called on at Lewes Crown Court today (Friday 28 October) before Judge Christine Laing, the honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove.

But the court heard that the trial is expected to start next April and take about two weeks.

Debbie Gumbrell, who used to work at Marks and Spencer, in Brighton, died after being attacked at the couple’s Shoreham home, Sussex Police said.

On Wednesday, the force said: “A man has been charged in relation to a murder investigation in Shoreham.

“Police attended Northbourne Close just after 12.40pm on Monday 24 October following reports that a woman had been seriously assaulted inside a property.

“Upon arrival, officers found Deborah Gumbrell, 59, unconscious and despite the best efforts of paramedics, she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers at this time.”

“Detectives launched a murder investigation and swiftly arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

“James Gumbrell, 64, of Northbourne Close, Shoreham, has subsequently been charged with the offence and appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (26 October).

“He has been remanded in custody and will appear before Lewes Crown Court on Friday 28 October.

“Officers are still keen to hear from anyone with information which could help them with the investigation.

“That information can be reported to police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Terrace.

“Alternatively, information can be passed to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”