Ukranian refugees encouraged to become Brighton bus drivers

Ukrainian refugees are being urged to consider becoming drivers for Brighton and Hove Buses amid a major shortage.

The bus company is part of the public transport operator Go-Ahead which is working with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to help Ukrainians take on vacant roles.

Britain has suffered from a shortage of bus drivers since the end of the coronavirus lockdowns.

And the industry body, the Confederation of Passenger Transport, recently estimated that 9 per cent of bus driver positions are vacant.

Ukrainian bus drivers can exchange their licence for a British licence under existing rules.

And Go-Ahead’s Sussex bus companies – Brighton and Hove Buses and Metrobus – have introduced a new policy and training programme to support Ukrainian refugees back into work.

They previously required foreign bus drivers in the UK to wait a year before applying for jobs.

Licence-holding Ukrainian refugees assessed by the DWP to have a good understanding of English have been invited by the companies to a recruitment open day on Thursday (10 November).

Brighton and Hove Jobcentre employer adviser Anita Pain said: “It’s terrific how businesses have come together to support the Ukrainian community.

“We are delighted to have been a part of this innovative and fast-paced approach to fill vacancies in our city.”

Ed Wills, the managing director of Brighton and Hove Buses and Metrobus, said: “We provide a first-class bus service for our community.

“We want to help local people live their lives to the full whether that’s driving them to work, school or to meet up with friends and family.

“As a company, we also have the ability to offer jobs to people from Ukraine who are here to start a new and more peaceful life.

“I look forward to having more recruitment events like this in the future.”