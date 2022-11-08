Bus frustration in Bevendean as drivers in short supply

Bevendean residents are fed up that their neighbourhood seems to be bearing the brunt of a driver shortage, turning the area into a bus desert.

The 48 bus from Churchill Square to Lower Bevendean is timetabled for three buses an hour during peak times on the Brighton and Hove Buses website.

However, a shortage of drivers is causing cancellations, with residents reporting waiting times of up to 40 minutes in the last week.

Confusion and frustration was shared over why some services, like the 49 from Portslade to East Moulsecoomb, don’t seem to be affected as much.

Claire Louise Huber said: “All the 49s, some literally a minute apart, then waiting up to half an hour for one 48.

“Just find the service very unfair especially when paying the same fare for more frequent services.”

Emma Adams said: “Apparently they’ve got no drivers available.

“I was waiting 40 minutes for a bus. Four 49s went past me whilst I was waiting.”

Tiff Ancell said: “Shortage of drivers but yet choose to put more drivers on the 49 routes.

“Literally take a couple of drivers from the 49s and place them onto the 48 services.

“Isn’t rocket science. They create their own shortage of drivers due to situations like this.”

The two bus services, the 48 and 49 use the same bus route from Churchill Square, through Old Steine, along Lewes Road to Brighton University, then split at the bottom of The Avenue.

The 49, which is scheduled for six services an hour during the day and three in the evenings, goes on to Moulsecoomb, while the 48 loops around Bevendean.

The 48 route also serves Brighton Station and Cardinal Newman School in the mornings.

Angie Cook said: “It’s not acceptable to walk from the bottom of The Avenue at that time of night.

“It can take up to 25 minutes to get to some parts of Bevendean by foot and that’s if you’re able bodied to walk.

“We have to pay the same bus price as everyone else but we only have the option of one bus.”

Nick Hill, Commercial Director at Brighton and Hove Buses said: “Like many bus operators at the moment, we are feeling the full impact of the nationwide driver shortage.

“As a result we have had to adjust some of our route frequencies to better match the service level to the number of drivers available.

“The frequencies of bus routes in the city are determined by the level of demand for them. We are currently running an ongoing recruitment drive and remain committed to seeing improvements to driver numbers and service reliability.”

The council is in the process of negotiating with bus operators to use £28 million from central government to address issues with the city’s buses.

The council have announced that their priorities in the Bus Service Improvement Plan are to reduce bus fares for children, and standardising the prices of cashless fares.

Brighton and Hove Buses are recruiting online here: https://www.buses.co.uk/careers. They are also launching a recruitment drive for Ukranian bus drivers.