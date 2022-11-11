BREAKING NEWS

Valuable playing cards stolen in Brighton break-in

Posted On 11 Nov 2022 at 2:02 pm
Trading cards worth up to £200 were among a stash of items stolen during a burglary in Brighton.

An unknown quantity of Magic: The Gathering cards were taken from a home in Richmond Place near The Level, along with 30 Nintendo Switch games worth £800, eight Storm watches worth up to £500 and £60 in cash.

Police were called to the break-in on Saturday. It’s believed the burglary happened between Friday, October 28 and last Saturday.

Anybody who witnessed the incident or has any information which could help with the investigation is asked to contact Sussex Police online, or by calling 101, quoting 049 of 05/11.

Spacewords Brighton

