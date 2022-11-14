BREAKING NEWS

Police seize 500 cannabis plants from five-storey house in Dyke Road, Brighton

Police have seized 500 cannabis plants from a five-bedroom house in Dyke Road, Brighton.

Sussex Police said today (Monday 14 Novemer): “Police in Brighton have seized over 500 cannabis plants growing in almost every room of a five-storey house.

“Officers from Brighton and Hove’s Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) visited the address in Dyke Road on Wednesday (9 November) following reports of suspicious activity from members of the public.

“After gaining entry, they found hundreds of well-established cannabis plants and saplings in the basement, loft and all three floors in between.

“Set-ups were also in place for the imminent cultivation of new crops.

“No people were in the property but investigations are under way to identify any suspects.”

Sergeant Mark Robinson, of Brighton and Hove’s TEU, said: “Cannabis is a harmful, banned substance that contributes to the illegal drug trade – a practice that sows devastation among our communities.

“The sale of controlled substances goes hand in hand with violence, exploitation and addiction, fuelling wider criminality that spreads into all corners of society.

“We will continue to be relentless in our pursuit of perpetrators while working with our partners to address the root causes of this behaviour and safeguard those most at risk of harm.”

