Woman threatened with hate crime arrest over gender-critical Brighton rally

The founder of the Let Women Speak speaking tour has been threatened with arrest after being reported for hate crime at its Brighton rally.

Kellie Jay Keen, aka Posie Parker, spoke at the gender-critical Victoria Gardens event in September in support of women’s rights, including same-sex spaces.

The rally was attended by scores of people, both supporters and people demonstrating against what they see as her transphobic views.

Today, Kellie Jay Keen published a phonecall she received from a Sussex Police officer, inviting her to a voluntary interview.

The officer said she was investigating a report made a month ago of the “use of words or behaviour to stir up hatred on the grounds of sexual orientation”.

The officer said she was being invited to attend an interview in Brighton on a voluntary basis – but that if she refused, she could be arrested.

However, after the video was published, Sussex Police said it was reviewing the matter.

A spokeswoman said: “We are aware of a recording of a call between a police officer and individual in relation to an investigation in Brighton from September.

“The individual was asked to assist with our enquiries by attending a voluntary interview. We are reviewing the matter and will liaise with the parties involved directly.”

During the rally, protesters were filmed throwing smoke bombs and glitter and shouted abuse at speakers and people attending the rally.

Three people were arrested including Craig Thomas, 50, of no fixed address, who is due to stand trial for two counts of possessing a knife and one of assault.

The other two were released pending investigation, one for assault and the other for obstructing a police officer.