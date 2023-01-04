Decision day looms for £87m plan to build 200 council homes in Brighton

Delayed plans for an £87 million scheme to build more than 200 new council homes are due to go before councillors for a decision next week.

Brighton and Hove City Council wants to scrap the “Moulsecoomb Hub North” in Hodshrove Lane to provide 212 “affordable” homes, sports pitches, a skate park, public open spaces and community buildings.

The application was originally supposed to go before the council’s Planning Committee last month but was delayed to give Southern Water time to submit technical details.

The water company said that it accepted the proposed use of a “geotextile membrane” instead of an oil filter to deal with water run-off from new roads and car parks.

Southern Water asked for detail of the final drain designs, a piling risk assessment and a hydrogeological risk assessment before any “enabling” work starts.

A report to councillors recommended that they support the planning application at a meeting of the committee next Wednesday (11 January).

The council has been working on its plans to revamp the site off Hodshrove Road and Hodshrove Lane for the past seven years.

The eight-acre site, to the east of Lewes Road, currently includes the empty Moulsecoomb hub, formerly a base for social workers.

It also includes the Hillview Contact Centre, the 67 Centre, a boxing club, a children’s centre, a playing field and a multi-use games area. The boxing club and children’s centre are expected to be retained when the site is redeveloped.

The proposed buildings include blocks of flats up to eight storeys high and a row of eight semi-detached houses. Some 15 homes will be wheelchair accessible.

The scheme includes a neighbourhood hub containing a library, doctors’ surgery, pharmacy, community café, youth centre, adult learning area and community meeting space.

Residents have submitted 13 representations about the application, nine objecting to the scheme. Their concerns included loss of biodiversity, additional traffic and overdevelopment of the site.

One objector, whose details were redacted by the council, said: “This development would cause additional traffic and parking in surrounding roads which are already busy and full with cars as there are multiple HMOs (houses in multiple occupation) in this area.

“Hodshrove Road and Widdicombe Way are bus routes, and buses already struggle.”

Another objector, whose details were also redacted, said: “Moulsecoomb already lacks in communal parks which are of course so important for health and socialising outdoors.

“This plan will remove that very important communal park space. It seems the development isn’t for the benefit of residents and is substandard. The provision of leisure facilities, such as the skate park and 3G pitch, are niche and non-inclusive.”

The council’s Planning Committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 2pm next Wednesday (11 January). The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.