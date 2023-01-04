Hangleton band enjoys Boxing Day cameo on BBC TV

A local brass band got the chance to perform for the nation on a prime-time Boxing Day TV slot.

Eagle-eyed viewers will have seen the Hangleton Band perform during The Repair Shop At Christmas special on BBC One on Monday 26 December.

In the Christmas special episode, the team of restoration experts repaired more well-loved items, including a battered 1940s trombone with a sentimental reminder of the owner’s father.

The band was joined by the owner of the newly repaired trombone, John Hanchett, in their rendition of Joy to the World at the end of the episode.

Euphonium player Chris Nonoo said: “Being fans of the show we jumped at the opportunity. John has now become a firm friend of the Hangleton Band.

“Everyone on the show made us so welcome and Steve Fletcher even sent us a welcome video that he did specially for us.

“We got to speak to all the repairers and watch as they created the Christmas scenes and did their repairs.

“It was great to see all the characters in action and Jay Blades even conducted the band.

“The barn was beautifully decorated for Christmas and it was altogether a great festive and fun afternoon.

“John was so happy to get his father’s trombone fixed and then play on it – a really happy moment that we will all look back on with pride.

“Watching the episode at home on Boxing Day with all our families was exciting, if a little scary.

“We didn’t know how we sounded as we must have done about 15 different renditions of Joy to the World as the rain got heavier and heavier.”

The episode is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.