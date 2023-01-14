Premier League Match Day 17 – Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool
Posted On 14 Jan 2023 at 2:26 pm
Comment: 0
Evan Ferguson keeps his place, Adam Lallana starts against his old team and Danny Welbeck returns to the Premier League squad as Albion face Liverpool in the highest ever league position they have occupied when facing the reds
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.