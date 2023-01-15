Former Brighton and Hove Albion star has hospital tests after falling ill

The former Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Enock Mwepu is undergoing tests in hospital after being taken ill in his native Zambia, the club said today (Sunday 15 January).

Mwepu was forced to retire from football in October at the age of 24 after a potentially life-threatening heart condition was diagnosed.

The Zambia international, now 25, fell ill on a flight to meet up with his national team-mates and spent time in hospital in Mali before returning to Brighton, where tests revealed the hereditary condition.

He was due to take up a new post coaching under-9s at Albion’s academy in the new year.

Today, Albion posted a statement on the club’s website which said: “The club can provide the following update on Enock Mwepu, in response to media reports.

“Enock was taken unwell in Zambia and is currently undergoing precautionary checks. Our medical team is in communication with the hospital to assist if required.

“The club would like to thank the many well-wishers for their messages and support. The club nor Enock wish to provide any further comment at this stage.”

After his retirement, Mwepu wrote on Twitter that he had achieved his dream of playing football at the highest level.

He said: “Some dreams however come to an end, so it is with sadness I announce the need to hang up my boots because of medical advice I have received.

“This is however not the end of my involvement with football. I plan to stay involved in some capacity.”