DITZ announce 22 date spring tour and live album release

Hotly-tipped Brighton noise-rock band DITZ which comprises of Cal (vocals), Anton) guitar), Caleb (bass), Sam (drums) and Jack (guitar),have today announced that they will be heading out on tour this Spring. They will be playing no less than 22 concerts throughout the UK and Europe.

This is in support of their forthcoming album release, which is titled ‘On The Bai’ou’ and will be out via Alcopop Records on 31st March 2023. It will be available on vinyl, CD, tape and of course, digitally This is a live record of their esteemed debut album ‘The Great Regression’ plus a couple of extra tracks.

There will be two hometown Brighton concerts as part of the tour. They have been organised by LOUT promoters and will be taking place at The Green Door Store on Thursday 27th and Friday 28th April 2023.

Tickets for the forthcoming concerts will go on general sale at 9am Friday 20th January. However, there is a pre-sale for tour tickets from 9am tomorrow (Thursday 19th January) via their website: https://ditzband.com

Tickets for the two Brighton concerts will also be available from LOUT. Grab Thursday 27th HERE and Friday 28th HERE.

DITZ will at time of publishing be performing live on 31 separate occasions thus far this year. You can find out all of these dates HERE.

For further information on DITZ, visit their official website ditzband.com or visit their ‘linktree’ HERE.