BREAKING NEWS

DITZ announce 22 date spring tour and live album release

Posted On 18 Jan 2023 at 4:39 pm
By :
Comment: 0

DITZ

Hotly-tipped Brighton noise-rock band DITZ which comprises of Cal (vocals), Anton) guitar), Caleb (bass), Sam (drums) and Jack (guitar),have today announced that they will be heading out on tour this Spring. They will be playing no less than 22 concerts throughout the UK and Europe.

DITZ at The Prince Albert, Brighton 21.02.20 (pics Nick Linazasoro)

This is in support of their forthcoming album release, which is titled ‘On The Bai’ou’ and will be out via Alcopop Records on 31st March 2023. It will be available on vinyl, CD, tape and of course, digitally This is a live record of their esteemed debut album ‘The Great Regression’ plus a couple of extra tracks.

There will be two hometown Brighton concerts as part of the tour. They have been organised by LOUT promoters and will be taking place at The Green Door Store on Thursday 27th and Friday 28th April 2023.

The Green Door Store will host the 2 Brighton gigs (pic Nick Linazasoro)

Tickets for the forthcoming concerts will go on general sale at 9am Friday 20th January. However, there is a pre-sale for tour tickets from 9am tomorrow (Thursday 19th January) via their website: https://ditzband.com

Tickets for the two Brighton concerts will also be available from LOUT. Grab Thursday 27th HERE and Friday 28th HERE.

DITZ at The Prince Albert, Brighton 21.02.20 (pics Nick Linazasoro)

DITZ will at time of publishing be performing live on 31 separate occasions thus far this year. You can find out all of these dates HERE.

For further information on DITZ, visit their official website ditzband.com or visit their ‘linktree’ HERE.

Spring tour flyer

Brighton gigs flyer

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Humpback whale spotted off Brighton

Posted On06 Dec 2022

Eurovision's Sam Ryder filmed latest music video on top of i360

Posted On24 Oct 2022

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com