Floods and cold weather hit roads and railways

People travelling to and from Brighton and Hove have faced delays and disruption on the roads and railways because of floods and the cold weather.

The Gatwick Express between Brighton and London Victoria and Southern trains between the coast and Victoria have been affected by delays and cancellations because of flooding between Haywards Heath and Brighton.

The same problem affected Thameslink between Brighton and London, Bedford and Cambridge.

The Met Office lifted its yellow weather warning for the south east of England, including Brighton and Hove, was lifted at noon today (Wednesday 18 January).

Some stretches of road were closed this morning after flood water froze and turned to ice including part of the A26.

Drivers have crashed in the treacherous conditions including on the A27 between Lancing and Shoreham where three people were injured when four vehicles crashed.

After the debris from the crash was cleared, the road was deemed unsafe and stayed closed because ground water on the road turned to ice.

Last night Sussex Police said: “Are you prepared for another icy spell? We are expecting a cold night with icy conditions across the county.

“If you are out on the roads, please drive carefully. We advise you only to travel if you need to and please ensure you are prepared.

“Check your tyres. Clear the car of all ice or snow. Adapt your speed for the conditions. Take warm clothes and blankets. Charge your mobile phone. Check your route. Be mindful of pedestrians and spray. Stay safe.”

The night before, a 31-year-old man who was driving a Porsche died in a crash with a stationary police car on the A27 at Fontwell.