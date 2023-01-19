Court bans Hove drink driver who ran from police

A Hove man in a van, who had been drink driving, ran off when he realised that the police wanted to speak to him.

Jonathan Cromwell, 38, a carpenter of Milnthorpe Road, Hove, was spotted driving home “at excess speed”, Sussex Police said.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court, Cromwell was landed with a ban and a £645 bill after pleading guilty to drink driving in a silver Vauxhall Vivaro Sportive van.

He was caught on Sunday 11 December and was found to have 60 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.

The force said: “Jonathan Cromwell thought he could run away from officers who had seen him driving to his home at excess speed in Hove.

“The 38-year-old turned into Portland Road at speed, then tried to run into his address to escape officers.

“He tested positive for 60 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

“At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 5 January, Cromwell, a carpenter of Milnthorpe Road, Hove, admitted driving over the alcohol limit.

“He was disqualified for 17 months and was ordered to pay a £400 fine, £85 costs and a £160 surcharge.”

Sussex Police added: “Officers’ work to stop drink and drug drivers continues all year round and officers will continue to be on patrol to stop selfish motorists who put the safety of themselves and other road users at risk.

“In keeping with previous campaigns, Sussex Police is naming drink and drug drivers who have been convicted to raise awareness of the offences and act as a deterrent to others.”