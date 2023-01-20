Filthy containers, dirty cloths and unfit food – how independent Brighton supermarket flunked hygiene inspection



Hygiene inspectors found filthy containers and unfit food at a popular independent supermarket during a routine inspection.

Taj on Western Road was given zero stars and told to make urgent improvements after inspectors visited it in September.

This week, Brighton and Hove City Council released the full report in response to a freedom of information request from Brighton and Hove News.

It detailed a catalogue of serious failings in the kitchen, butcher and deli areas of the store.

These included:

No disinfectant in the kitchen or deli

Inadequate hand washing facilities in kitchen and butcher

Filthy food containers in kitchen and walk-in fridge

Dirty cloths in the kitchen and deli

Dirty chopping boards, knives and utensils

Deli display fridge and back of shop freezer too warm

A colander of raw lamb placed on top of a box of packet food

Inadequate reheating of deli food

Poor understanding of allergen cross contamination, with gluten-free items put in fryer with gluten dishes etc

Mouldy lettuce and out of date hummus stored in a deli fridge and not marked “do not use”

The report, dated 5 October, also raised concerns about a bandsaw in the butchers area, and dangling electrical cables in the basement.

It said: “Many of the large food containers in the kitchen and in the walk-in chiller were filthy.

“Chopping boards, knives and other utensils placed in the rack and in the deli area ready for use were very dirty.

“Not only does this indicate a very poor standard of hygiene, the dirt and harmful bacteria on the food containers can get into the food and onto the hands of food handlers touching them.

“The temperature of some of the high-risk food stored in the deli display refrigerator was too high. These foods are likely to support the growth of food poisoning bacteria or the formation of toxins and must not be stored above 8°C.

“Chef advised that sauces were left to cool at room temperature in the kitchen over a period of 3-4 hours. This slows down the cooling process and presents ideal conditions for food poisoning bacteria to grow.”

Raw lamb pieces were stored in a colander and placed on top of a box containing packeted food sold directly to customers.

“When informed of the risk, the chef then placed them onto cans of chickpeas.

“Storing raw meat in a receptable with holes in it allows raw meat juices and potentially harmful bacteria to drip through onto objects/surfaces below.

“This could lead to the spread of harmful bacteria onto objects, hands and around the kitchen.”

The report included dozens of action points, and said inspectors would return in four weeks to see if they were being put into action.

Once they believe they have made improvements, Taj’s management can request a reinspection.

Taj has recently opened two new stores, one on London Road and another on Falmer campus.

It has not responded to requests for comment.