Attention Clash fans – London Calling are back

London Calling were initially formed for a one-off charity gig on the anniversary of The Clash’s Joe Strummer’s death. After playing the short (12 song) set they were asked to play the whole set again, with half the audience joining them on a tiny, rickety stage. After that they decided to take it a bit more seriously!

After several line-up changes and a couple of years off, the London Calling – A Tribute to the Clash line-up now consists of Reg Shaw aka Joe Strummer, Dave Devonald aka Mick Jones Joe Guatieri aka Paul Simonon and James Wise aka Topper Headon/Terry Chimes.

They have been in the Julien Temple directed Joe Strummer biog ‘The Future Is Unwritten’ and they have been playing to rave reviews to bigger and bigger audiences across the UK and beyond. As well as playing in the US, in 2019 they played a sell-out 10 date Australia and New Zealand tour. Covid changed their frantic gigging schedule for a while, but they are now back on the road bringing the sound and the power of The Clash across the UK!

London Calling will be appearing at The Con Club, Lewes on Saturday 29th April 2023. Support on the night will come from The Limeys who are three punks that play 1970’s punk / rock n roll songs, in the style they were meant to be.

Grab your Lewes concert tickets HERE and HERE.

Lewes Con Club is a mainly volunteer-run, not-for-profit social club and independent music venue, open every day to its members and non-members. It is located at 139 High Street, Lewes, BN7 1XS.

The London Calling concert is being promoted by Black Rabbit Productions and Pogo Events. For a list of their other concerts, visit this ‘linktree’.

www.londoncallingband.com