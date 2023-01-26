Brighton and Hove Albion sign teenage striker

Brighton and Hove Albion have signed an 18-year-old striker Mark O’Mahony from the Irish club Cork City, subject to international clearance.

Albion said: “Mark, who turned 18 earlier this month, has signed a contract until June 2025 and will link up with the under-21s.

“He was named Ireland’s under-17 player of the year last year and has also represented his country at under-18 and under-19 level.

“Mark started his career playing youth football with Carrigaline United before joining Cork City. He made his debut for Cork in the League of Ireland last season, making nine appearances as he helped Cork win promotion back to the Premier Division.”

The forward said: “I got to know the club and the coaches well during my trial and I knew early on that I wanted to sign here.

“Brighton’s academy is one of the best in the country, especially with the way young players are given an opportunity and a pathway.

“I spoke to a few of the Irish boys in the group about what the club is like and they all spoke really highly of what’s in place here so it was an easy decision.”

Under-21s head coach Shannon Ruth said: “We’re pleased to welcome Mark to the club and we look forward to working with him.

“I’m sure the progress Evan Ferguson and Andrew Moran have made will really inspire Mark and we are excited to see him develop within our environment.”