Brighton and Hove Albion rebuff Arsenal’s £60m bid for Caicedo

Brighton and Hove Albion have rebuffed an offer worth £60 million fromm Arsenal for Moises Caicedo.

The Gunners made the offer even though Brighton have made clear that Caicedo is not for sale.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admitted on Wednesday that the club could be forced into the transfer market after growing concerns over the severity of a knee injury suffered by Mohamed Elneny.

Caicedo now appears to be the man they are chasing – and the PA news agency understands an opening offer in the region of £60 million has been rebuffed by the Seagulls, who have insisted they have no intention to sell.

The 21-year-old Ecuador international has excelled this season to help Brighton to sixth place in the Premier League.

Belgium international Leandro Trossard has already left Brighton for Arsenal in the current transfer window in a deal worth an initial £21 million – but Brighton are determined to keep hold of Caicedo.

Speaking to the Albion website earlier this week, Caicedo distanced himself from a move away.

He said: “I am focused on Brighton. I am here. I’m playing every day. Things from outside don’t trouble me, nor does it take that focus away because I’m focused only on here.

“I handle (speculation) well. You hear rumours here and there but I only try to be focused on the club where I am now, the club which opened the doors for me to be playing every week.”

Chelsea have also been linked with reports of a £55 million offer for Caicedo but it is Arsenal who are now trying to make the running.

The league leaders are keen to strengthen their squad before the transfer window closes on Tuesday night (31 January).

As well as Trossard, Arteta has added Poland defender Jakub Kiwior to his ranks this month.