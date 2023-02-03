Jools Holland announces tour including and Brighton date

Musical maestro Jools Holland and his revered Rhythm & Blues Orchestra have announced the run of dates and special guests of their 2023 Autumn/Winter UK tour. Starting in Southend on 2nd November, the tour will take in 30 shows across the UK including a return to the Brighton Centre on Saturday 9th December 2022.

Renowned as one of the UK’s most popular tours, this year the show will feature The Selecter’s Pauline Black and Arthur ‘Gaps’ Hendrickson as special guests.

Pauline Black and Arthur ‘Gaps’ Hendrickson are no strangers to Jools and the orchestra, having joined them for a memorable tour in 2016. The duo are founding members of the influential Coventry based two-tone band and ska pioneers The Selecter. Their debut album ‘Too Much Pressure’, released in 1980, still remains a key moment of British music history. The two vocalists have been an unstoppable force since relaunching The Selecter, entertaining audiences throughout the country with their incredible live performances, including hits like the classic ‘On My Radio’.

Fans will be thrilled to hear that the shows will once again feature the outstanding vocals of Ruby Turner and Louise Marshall, as well as the highly talented Sumudu Jayatilaka, who joined Jools for the first time in 2022. Together with the inimitable musicianship of the Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, which features drums from original Squeeze member Gilson Lavis, Jools Holland will be performing tracks spanning his entire solo career. With a catalogue that reaches through decades, prepare to enjoy the greatest boogie-woogie party in town!

Jools Holland said: “Myself, my piano and Orchestra are thrilled to bits because our special guests this year are Pauline Black and Arthur ‘Gaps’ Hendrickson of The Selecter. This magnificent addition will amplify our Ska music credentials and bring an extra razzy dazzy spasm to our dance capabilities. Coupled with our own Boogie Queen and Enchantress, Ruby Turner, this mix will result in one of the most dynamic shows we’ve ever had. But it doesn’t stop there, adding her delicious voice and harmonic enchantments to the evening, will be our very own, Louise Marshall. Further, for your aural delectation we introduce, the much sought after and wonderful new voice of Sumudu Jayatilaka. All this music will be underpinned by the drums of my Squeeze co-founder, Gilson Lavis and decorated by the scintillating soloists of the Orchestra.”

Tickets for the tour are on general sale now and tickets for the Brighton Centre show can also be purchased.

Full UK tour dates:

NOVEMBER

Thu 2nd Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Fri 3rd Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Sat 4th Ipswich Regent Theatre

Sun 5th Cambridge Corn Exchange

Thu 9th Stockton Globe

Fri 10th Northampton Royal & Derngate

Sat 11th Reading Hexagon

Sun 12th Harrogate Convention Centre

Thu 16th Stoke Victoria Hall

Fri 17th Guildford G Live

Sat 18th Bournemouth Pavilion

Sun 19th Southampton Mayflower Theatre

Wed 22nd Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Thur 23rd Leicester De Montfort Hall

Fri 24th London Royal Albert Hall

Sat 25th London Royal Albert Hall

Wed 29th Sheffield City Hall

Thu 30th Newcastle City Hall

DECEMBER

Fri 1st Glasgow SEC Armadillo

Sat 2nd Glasgow SEC Armadillo

Wed 6th Bath Forum

Thu 7th Bristol Beacon

Fri 8th Plymouth Pavilions

Sat 9th Brighton Centre

Fri 15th Birmingham Symphony Hall

Sat 16th Birmingham Symphony Hall

Sun 17th Leeds First Direct Arena

Wed 20th York Barbican

Thu 21st Cardiff International Arena

Fri 22nd Manchester O2 Apollo

