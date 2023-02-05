Kid Kapichi treat their step-dad to a wonderful evening of South Coast Punk

KID KAPICHI + SNAYX + MONAKIS – CHALK, BRIGHTON 2.2.23

I hadn’t planned on a gig free January, but sadly that is what transpired this year. Maybe subconsciously I had been saving myself for tonight’s offering, knowing that it is going to be a mad one based on my previous experiences of seeing these bands play live, which would use up all my pent-up energy.

Chalk on a Thursday night was my choice of venue. Through the Klub Kapichi Facebook group, I had offered my services as a designated driver for a Buckfast free evening in light of the train strikes either side of the gig, which meant the last train to Hastings was at 10.41pm and included a bus replacement, which was far from ideal for those of us who had neglected to book the Friday off work. My offer was taken up by a gang of four including ‘Big Sexy’ Dave, and Max, the former lead singer with Blabbermouth and Alibi. Hoping for some insight into the band the journey soon disintegrated into bawdiness and alas no secrets were spilled, though they were messaging the band during the journey.

If you travel some 36 miles along the East Sussex coast from tonight’s venue you will find yourself in Hastings, the home of tonight’s headliner, Kid Kapichi (pronounced “Kapee-chee”). A deprived seaside town, part in thanks to years of central government underfunding, is the perfect place for the home of one of the most politically astute bands around to write about the dishonesty of the powers that be.

Jack Wilson, Ben Beetham, Eddie Lewis, and George MacDonald, make up one of the most promising new wave of punk bands on the scene today. Such down to earth lads, it’s hard to think that they are on the brink of something big as they keep their feet firmly on the ground. The band have been on my radar for quite a while and though I was not instantly taken aback by them a few years ago, I have watched them grow into one of the best live bands around.

Most recently I caught them at The Crypt in Hastings as they played their annual local Christmas show. A small venue crammed to the not very high rafters with a star-studded crowd surfing ensemble, including members from SNAYX, Nova Twins and HotWax, the mosh pit at their gigs is always up there with the best around. After the storm they mingled with the audience in a show of solidarity with the militant musos of Hastings. Tonight though, it’s a return to the City of Brighton and a Chalk upgrade after selling out the smaller room. It promises to be a cracking night with strong support bands in the shape of local favourites SNAYX and Monakis.

Local grunge punks Monakis are first up. They have only been together for just over three years, but in this short time they’ve been making big noises all around Brighton and beyond, but I only saw them for my first time in December when they supported Kid Kapichi at their annual Christmas hometown gig. They were decent on that occasion though maybe didn’t have quite the impact I expected, but all the same I did end up in the mosh pit briefly.

Tonight, is a different kettle of fish and it is obvious that they are thriving on home turf from the moment they enter the stage, to what is already a near capacity crowd. There are obviously a fair few fans present and the ferocious mosh pit is up and running from the opening chords of ‘War’. I can’t recall the last time I saw such a mosh pit for the first band on any bill.

They hit hard and have a rawness which I love. The grunge aspect of their music and vocals takes me back to early Nirvana, but this band plough their own furrow in this modern version of Punk. This evening is a glorious left-wing affair and I do like the Anti-Tory lyrics of ‘Fake News’. Their new single ‘Screw Loose’ slows down proceedings a little but the wonderful rasping vocals of James Porter has me listening intently. This song has deservingly been played on Radio 1, Radio X and Kerrang! Radio, and if you haven’t heard it already then I urge you to download it.

Amazingly after such an energetic performance Aaron on guitar doesn’t seem to have a hair out of place whilst Joe shows great energy on drums to back up the two out front.

I am unable to control myself and have to take a risk in the mosh pit madness for the explosive set ending ‘Drip Tease’ which for me is one of the highlights of the set. Thankfully, given the exploits of one serious mosher, I somehow return to my spot unscathed…., until the next time. Do yourself, and these local boys a favour, and get down to give them the support they deserve.

Monakis:

James Porter – vocals/bass

Aaron Butler – guitar

Joe McTaggart – drums

Monakis setlist:

‘War’

‘Fake News’

‘Ric’

‘Screw Loose’

‘Ride’

‘White Rabbit’

‘Driptease’

linktr.ee/wearemonakis

After some brief respite we are back on it with another local band, SNAYX, who are destined for big things. SNAYX are another band I have only seen once, but they were an instant hit with me, and actually made it into my Top 5 gigs of 2022 when they supported Bob Vylan at The Crypt in Hastings last May. I was in the heart of the mosh pit as Charlie Herridge joined us for a good old belly crawl and singalong. Since then, I have encountered guitarist Ollie Horner in the mosh pit at the Kid Kapichi Christmas gig, as he crowdsurfed and I ended up with his backside planted on my face.

The introduction to SNAYX entering stage is one of the best around as we hear the famous “mother f*cking snakes” line by Samuel L. Jackson from the film ‘Snakes On A Plane’ through the PA. Please let me know if there is a better band entrance out there.

Would the same SNAYX that I saw almost nine months ago turn up again tonight? The answer is actually an improved version as this three-piece, with Lainey Nix-Watson on drums, totally own the stage. Ollie was possibly restricted by the size of The Crypt but tonight he is covering every inch of this much larger stage with guitar in hand and that menacing smile, which irrespective of the music just makes me want to mosh. With Charlie paying several visits into the mosh pit, we as the audience are fully engaged.

You cannot take your eyes off this band as you are likely to find lead singer Charlie in your face bellowing the lyrics. Opening with the superb ‘Work’, the lyrics are probably relevant to a lot of their fanbase working for a pittance and getting no enjoyment, or very little reward. The latest single ‘I’m Deranged’ is well received and a very danceable number. Check out the great video too.

The party is taken up a further notch eight songs in when The Vengaboys ‘We Like To Party’ is blasted out, showing the fun side to this band in amongst some of their more political and social musings.

Surprise of the set to me, and probably the night, is the cover of Slowthai’s ‘Doorman.’ I have never really listened to Slowthai as he didn’t really appeal to me, but this cover version is actually really good played live, without having heard the original. The mosh pit is certainly in agreement. Finishing off with ‘Fayx’ Charlie ensures that the mosh pit is bouncing with strictly no pushing. He of course joins us in the crowd for this and not to be outdone Ollie ends the set with a crowdsurf, and much to my relief I narrowly escape the same fate as at The Crypt.

With a much-anticipated EP in the offing, though given it has 10 tracks, I would be more inclined to call it a Long Player, there is much to be excited about, and my vinyl order has been in from the minute it was announced. They are starting to get more regular airplay on the radio, so the future looks bright. I’m just waiting for a cover of The Jungle Book classic ‘Trust In Me’ to top it all off. Their support slot on the Kid Kapichi UK and European Tour can only but help them in their surge to prominence and a place in music hisstory!

If you want to keep up to date with all SNAYX related stuff, news, and offers, on social media then sign up to their fans Facebook Page ‘The Belly Crawlerz Social Club.’ Included is a not to be missed daily post from Larry Idles with a highly imaginative Snayx related photoshop.

Snayx:

Charlie Herridge – vocals

Ollie Horner – guitar

Lainey Nix-Watson – drums

SNAYX setlist:

‘Work’

‘I’m Deranged’

‘Cigarette’

‘Body Language’

‘False Friends’

‘Boys In Blue’

‘Hang’

‘Drill’

‘Doorman’ (Slowthai cover)

‘Fayx’

snayx.com

On most nights I would be satisfied with just seeing the two support bands play live, but this is the second night of Liam Gallagher’s favourite band, Kid Kapachi’s ‘Here’s What You Could Have Won’ headline UK and European tour.

Tonight is actually the furthest I have travelled to see the band and they have upped their professionalism for this tour. The monochrome stage setting includes the band’s clothing, with Dr Martens aplenty. Lead singer Jack Wilson looks super cool with his white suit jacket, black jeans with turn-ups, white socks, and black DM loafers. This fashion statement takes me back 40 plus years to when I would regularly turn up my jeans in the days before short length jeans, but for the record I have never possessed a white jacket nor a pair of white socks. In fact the only colour onstage was Jack’s ginger horseshoe moustache which he was sporting with aplomb. Now that is the confidence of a true lead singer. Ben Beetham has the slenderness to carry off his all-white attire, with jean turn ups and black Docs, whilst Eddie Lewis is in all-black with black DM shoes. George is sat behind his drum set with the 1066 logo on show, and we are all ready to rock.

In a similar vein to SNAYX they start off proceedings with a work related song with the rousing ‘5 Days On (2 Days Off)’. Second up is one of my favourite Kid Kapichi tunes in ‘Working Man’s Town’, which I would normally not expect to be topped, but they are on very good form and obviously enjoying life. The catchy ‘INVU’ is a real grower and I love it more every time I see it played live.

Whilst introducing ‘Party At No.10’, Jack points out that 90% of those in the room hate the Tories, but there will be that 10% who have been dragged along tonight who will be moaning that this isn’t what they signed up to and want to go home. I see a daughter nearby give her Dad that knowing look as if he is one of them. There is the inevitable “f*ck the Tories” chant during the song, to the tune of ‘Papa’s Got A Brand New Pigbag’, as conducted by the band.

‘New England’ sees Ben briefly put his guitar to the side and take on keyboard duties. ‘Rob The Supermarket’ is next and Jack light-heartedly encourages us to rob them of their merch rather than buy it!

As usual the Nerf water guns come out for ‘Super Soaker’ though I unfortunately miss out on a cooling down.

Ending the set with a slow number is always a risky shout but ‘Special’ is exactly that. Thankfully the crowd haven’t resorted to shining their mobile phone torches to this song just yet, but I can see it happening once they are massive. Selfishly I would prefer to see them playing these smaller venues but obviously wish them the best of luck on their journey.

There is a special shout out from drummer George to his nan who is in the crowd in the corner at the back. She is greeted with a big cheer and round of applause showing that Kid Kapichi really is one big family. I have even avoided getting hit by the neck of Eddie’s bass guitar this evening, as happened at De La Warr Pavilion when he entered the mosh pit.

Jack is ever grateful for the people who have spent their hard-earned cash to attend tonight. He likens Brighton to the step-dad you are close to but maybe don’t see very often but you have to get him a present all the same, and this is their gift.

The encore is a banger with ‘Smash The Gaff’ and ‘Death Dips’ tearing up the place and leaving the crowd more than satisfied with a great night’s entertainment. For me the only song missing from the setlist was ‘Thugs’ but given the quality of their set I can forgive them on this occasion.

Kid Kapichi will be joining all the Punk diehards at Rebellion Festival in Blackpool in August, in what could be a pivotal year for this band. Here’s hoping that Kid Kapichi get to play ‘New England’ with Bob Vylan, as given that BV packed out the 3,000 capacity Empress Ballroom in the early hours of Sunday morning, that would only enhance their ever-growing reputation.

Needless to say my journey home was even louder than the journey over, after my passengers had consumed copious amounts of alcohol, but at least I had won their admiration for my moshing antics.

Kid Kapichi:

Jack Wilson – vocals/guitar

Ben Beetham – guitar/vocals

Eddie Lewis – bass

George MacDonald – drums

Kid Kapichi setlist:

‘5 Days On (2 Days Off)’ (from 2022 ‘Here’s What You Could Have Won’ album)

‘Working Man’s Town’ (from 2021 ‘This Time Next Year’ album)

‘Glitterati’ (from 2019 ‘Sugar Tax’ EP and from 2021 ‘This Time Next Year’ album)

‘Fomo Sapiens’ (from 2021 ‘This Time Next Year’ album)

‘INVU’ (from 2022 ‘Here’s What You Could Have Won’ album)

‘Cops N Robbers’ (from 2022 ‘Here’s What You Could Have Won’ album)

‘Party At No.10’ (from 2022 ‘Here’s What You Could Have Won’ album)

‘New England’ (from 2022 ‘Here’s What You Could Have Won’ album)

‘Rob The Supermarket’ (from 2022 ‘Here’s What You Could Have Won’ album)

‘Super Soaker’ (from 2022 ‘Here’s What You Could Have Won’ album)

‘Sardines’ (from 2021 ‘This Time Next Year’ album)

‘Violence’ (from 2021 ‘This Time Next Year’ album)

‘Special’ (from 2022 ‘Here’s What You Could Have Won’ album)

(encore)

‘Smash The Gaff’ (from 2022 ‘Here’s What You Could Have Won’ album)

‘Death Dips’ ( from 2019 ‘Sugar Tax’ EP)

www.kidkapichi.com