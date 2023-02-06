Road in Ovingdean closed over half term



A road in Ovingdean will be closed over half term due to construction on new homes.

Ovingdean Road, near Longhill School will be closed for one week from Monday, 13 February.

Traffic will be diverted for that week along Falmer Road, the High Street, the A259 and Longhill Road.

Works to reconstruct the footway outside the Brookworth Homes site will take three weeks in total and begin on Monday, 6 February.

Brighton and Hove Buses say the 91 will not be running as it is half term and the single evening 2 route will divert into Rottingdean.

Neil Guiheen, site manager said: “The closure was planned to be done during the school’s half term break to minimise disruption.

“Unfortunately the road closure is unavoidable as we need to install new drains in the highway and a chamber built near the centre of the road outside which will be the development entrance.

“We will endeavour to keep all traffic flowing for both weeks either side of the closure as we will only encroach into the road for a minimal period.

“We apologise for any inconvenience. If any problems occur please contact the site manager.”

Coinford Construction says for the week prior to the closure and the week after, disruption to traffic should be minimal.

There are signs warning motorists of the closure around the site and diversion signs will be placed.